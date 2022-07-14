“Some comedy for today” - Danielle Kelly takes swipe at Angela Lee in Instagram stories

Danielle Kelly made quite the impression on her ONE Championship debut at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary event, ONE X in March. Facing Tokyo’s Mei Yamaguchi, Kelly put on an impressive performance from bell to bell, earning a $50,000 bonus in the process.

Following her debut, Kelly spoke with South China Morning Post about what may come next for the young photogenic submission machine. The American expressed an interest in grappling with ONE’s first, only and still reigning women’s atomweight world champion, Angela Lee.

“I saw Angela Lee pull off a really good Twister attempt [at ONE X]. I’ve been working on those, I love those, so it would be cool to have a match-up with her. She’s been fighting and grappling for awhile. She’s a black belt as well.”

Since then, ‘Unstoppable’ responded to Kelly’s comments saying she was not only open to the proposed grappling contest, but was also confident that she would finish Kelly in a potential showdown. Danielle Kelly found Lee’s confidence nothing short of humorous, posting a screenshot of the quote on Instagram saying:

“Some comedy for today"

@daniellekellybjj on Instagram

Angela Lee confident she will finish Danielle Kelly in grappling dream match

ONE’s reigning atomweight world champion is no stranger to securing submissions in the circle. With 11 wins under the ONE banner, ‘Unstoppable’ has an astonishing eight victories by submission and an 82 percent finish rate.

A grappling contest against a wizard like Danielle Kelly would be a dream matchup. One where Angela Lee believes she will come out on top. While speaking to ONE Championship, Lee expressed her confidence, saying that she would welcome the challenge, but has no doubt she will walk away with another submission win on her record:

“I see it ending in me submitting her. For me, I mean, I’ve been fighting for a while now. And obviously, you hope for the best-case scenario. But one thing that I trust in myself is I always get the job done – and it doesn’t matter what amount of time it’ll take, but [it will] definitely [happen] before the round ends.”

With Lee being one of the most prolific women’s grapplers in all of mixed martial arts, Kelly would certainly have her hands full against ‘Unstoppable’. Lee’s grapple heavy approach has allowed her to run the atomweight division for more than seven years, but the Singaporean-American superstar is always open to new challenges in the circle.

“I love grappling. I’m a big fan of it. Obviously, you can see it in my fights, that I’m very grappling-based. So, I would love to match up with Kelly. I think it’d be a great fight, and I think a lot of people would like to see that, too.”

