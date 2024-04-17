Devin Haney shoves Ryan Garcia, Michael Chandler says Conor McGregor bout could be for a title, Alex Pereira shares pre-UFC 300 injury: MMA News Roundup

Devin Haney shoves Ryan Garcia, Michael Chandler claims UFC 303 bout against Conor McGregor could be for new title, and Alex Pereira releases footage of him breaking his toe before UFC 300.

#3. Devin Haney shoves Ryan Garcia during face-off

Ryan Garcia appeared to get under the skin of Devin Haney during a face-off ahead of their WBC super lightweight title bout this weekend.

Haney is set to put his belt on the line against Garcia on April 20 at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York. As part of the fight build-up, the pair recently took part in a promotional face-off on top of the iconic Empire State Building in Manhattan.

DAZN Boxing shared the footage on X, which showed the shoving incident and allowed fans to hear what to lead to the altercation. Garcia said:

"I'll f**king kill you, b**ch. Where's your mom at? Where's your mom, b**ch? Where's your mom, b**ch? Where's your mom, b**ch? Where's your mom, b**ch? Where's your momma, b**ch? Where's your momma, b**ch?"

'King Ryan's' comments immediately angered 'The Dream', who then shoved him and responded:

"Where's your fat a** mom? Where's your fat a** mom? Where's your fat a** mom?"

#2. Michael Chandler claims UFC 303 bout against Conor McGregor could be for new 165-pound title

Michael Chandler recently weighed in on his upcoming bout against Conor McGregor and revealed more could be at stake than fans realize.

Dana White announced their highly anticipated bout during the UFC 300 post-fight presser, confirming it will take place on June 29 at International Fight Week and will be fought at welterweight.

According to Chandler, however, their clash may instead be fought at 165 pounds and for a brand new title. Speaking to The Mac Life, 'Iron' said:

"That was one of the rumors as well, right? 165 [pound] belt. Obviously, that has not happened...Even me in this position, man, I would not be surprised if all of a sudden that bout agreement comes over and says, 'For the 165 [pound] title'. You never know, because the UFC has to keep a lot of things secret, even to us. [Our fight] should be for a belt, but we'll see if we can't make one up."

#1. Alex Pereira releases footage of him breaking his toe "two weeks before" UFC 300 bout against Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira recently made his first successful light heavyweight title defense when he stopped Jamahal Hill in stunning fashion during their UFC 300 main event bout.

'Poatan' landed his signature left hook early, dropping 'Sweet Dreams' to the canvas before the referee waved the bout over after the Brazilian's follow-up strikes.

Following the bout, during the post-fight presser, Dana White revealed he had learned that Pereira had actually broken his toe just two weeks before the pay-per-view.

Pereira has since taken to Instagram and confirmed the injury, sharing a clip of the moment he broke his toe whilst preparing for the fight.

