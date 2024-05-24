Dustin Poirier's plans have left UFC fans heartbroken on social media. Elsewhere, Logan Paul has sued Ryan Garcia for defamation.

Catch up with the biggest news from the world of combat sports with Sportskeeda MMA.

Dustin Poirier breaks hearts

UFC 302 could be the last time we see Dustin Poirier compete inside the octagon. 'The Diamond' will take his third - and seemingly final - shot at the undisputed lightweight belt when he goes up against Islam Makhachev on June 1.

Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, Poirier said that he still has it in him to make his way back to the top, but he does not want to:

"I'm not going to climb the ladder again. I've been doing this [for] a long time. It's a very selfish sport. I'm ready to be a father and be a husband and be home and be into a routine. I wouldn't say I can't do it again. I can do it again. It's just ... this is it for me."

He refused to commit to the promise of retirement fully as he's "still on the fence" but said that the result of the fight may determine his decision. Regardless, UFC fans were heartbroken about him potentially hanging up the gloves.

Read the reactions on social media here.

Logan Paul files lawsuit against Ryan Garcia

Logan Paul took his bad blood with Ryan Garcia to the next level by filing a defamation lawsuit against him.

On May 23, Paul's sports drinks company Prime Hydration sued the boxer for "spreading lies" about the drink and Paul himself. The YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-wrestler shared the original complaint on his social media account with an elaborate caption defending the company.

He wrote:

"We’re a threat. PRIME is the most disruptive beverage in history and our competitors feel the pressure. It’s likely that we’ve been targeted as the victim of a smear campaign."

In the complaint, Garcia was accused of "stirring up controversy to promote his fights and personal brand."

Read the full statement and complaint below:

Expand Tweet

Dan Hooker teases Israel Adesanya's next UFC fight

Israel Adesanya may fight at UFC 305 in Perth on Aug. 17, Australia if Dan Hooker's hint is to be believed.

Speaking with Sky Sports New Zealand, 'Hangman' spoke about the pay-per-view event and name-dropped two other fellow City Kickboxing fighters who are likely to appear on the card:

"We'll be in Perth, with the boys. I think, yeah, from looking around the gym. Obviously, there's talks that Israel [Adesanya] - it will be myself, Israel and Kai [Kara-France] coming up at UFC Perth so yeah, I've got my eyes on Perth."

He also said he has "a hint" of who his opponent would be.

Expand Tweet