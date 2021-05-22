Dustin Poirier revealed that Samsung started sponsoring him after he name dropped them in Joe Rogan's podcast

Dustin Poirier is currently one of the biggest stars in the world of sports. ‘The Diamond’ has toiled long and hard throughout his career, and his hard work has definitely paid off.

May 16, 2009



12 years ago today,



Dustin Poirier made his professional MMA debut & def. Aaron Suarez. pic.twitter.com/6I58mAIXoI — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) May 16, 2021

Dustin Poirier now holds enough sway to have a technical giant like Samsung sponsor him just because he said he liked the company on an episode of Joe Rogan’s ‘Joe Rogan Experience’. Poirier narrated the incident in an edition of 'The Fight with Teddy Atlas'.

Dustin Poirier explained how every brand that he partners with is one that he already uses. He said:

"... I'm not gonna partner with a brand unless it's something that I use... Same with Celsius. me and my wife were drinking Celsius when they first started out here in Florida. The deal came out and it just made sense. Same thing with Everlast. I remember being a young fighter and saving up money to buy new Everlast gloves. The deal came about and it just made sense. I'm just thankful that a lot of these partnerships are very organic."

Coming to how the Samsung deal came into existence, Dustin Poirier said:

"And then the Samsung thing. You know, I'm out here on Joe Rogan's podcast talking about how much of a fan I am of Samsung and they reach out. And it's just organic and it's true because I'm using the products, you know what I mean? So, I'm thankful for those brands that wanted to align themselves with me."

Teddy Atlas explains why Dustin Poirier is a marketable athlete

Teddy Atlas is one of the most respected minds in the field of combat sports. Speaking about Dustin Poirier's marketability, and why huge brands would want to align themselves with a person like him, Teddy Atlas told Dustin Poirier:

"There's one other reason for [your marketability]. The kind of person you are. because all of these products, all of these companies, they want to be aligned with; probably always, but in today's day and age, even more so; someone with character. Someobody who stands for what they wanted to stand for. For just good things. So, yeah, I think that's a big part of it."

Truly, Dustin Poirier is one of the most influential mixed martial artists today. Dustin Poirier has risen above all adversities thrown his way over the course of his career.

Above all, Dustin Poirier has always remained a dedicated fighter, not deeply involving himself in anything that was not part of his business. Furthermore, his efforts towards making the world a better place through his charity 'The Good Fight Foundation' have been exceedingly appreciated.

The UFC presented him with the Forrest Griffin Community award in June 2020 for his efforts to provide for the underprivileged.

Dustin Poirier’s fight kit for knockout win over Conor McGregor earns over $26,000 for Good Fight Foundation (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/8QyQwKyQu2 pic.twitter.com/MQYeYwMjYc — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 7, 2021