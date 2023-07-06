EA SPORTS UFC 4 roster update: Three exciting fighters including Erin Blanchfield added to the game

EA Sports has added three new fighters to the UFC 4 video game.

Regardless of who’s added to UFC 4, some fans are usually disappointed that their other favorite fighters haven’t been put into the game. With that said, the developers of the latest UFC video game have taken a step in the right direction by adding three ranked fighters - Erin Blanchfield, Jack Della Maddalena, and Brandon Royval.

Firstly, Jack Della Maddalena made his UFC debut in January 2022 after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contenders Series. Since then, the Aussie fighter has won four consecutive fights in the first round. He looks to extend his impressive streak with another highlight-reel finish on July 8 at UFC 290.

The number fourteen-ranked welterweight will be fighting promotional newcomer Josiah Harrell after Sean Brady was forced to pull out with an injury.

The next fighter added to UFC 4 was Erin Blanchfield, the number three-ranked UFC women’s flyweight. ‘Cold Blooded’ fought under the UFC banner for the first time in September 2021, defeating Sarah Alpar by unanimous decision. Since then, she’s emerged as a legitimate future title challenger with wins against Miranda Maverick, JJ Aldrich, Molly McCann, and Jessica Andrade.

Blanchfield's next fight is against Taila Santos on August 26 at UFC Singapore.

Last but not least, Brandon Royval has been added to the latest UFC video game after seven fights in the Octagon. ‘Raw Dawg’ won his first two UFC fights before suffering a setback with back-to-back losses against Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja. The number four-ranked bantamweight has bounced back with three consecutive wins against Rogerio Bontorin, Matt Schnell, and Matheus Nicolau.

Poll : 0 votes