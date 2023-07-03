BREAKING: Josiah Harrell, who slammed opponent through cage gate, will step in against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290

UFC debutant Josiah Harrell will step in to face Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290 this coming weekend. A highly touted prospect from the feeder league LFA, Harrell accepted the fight on less than a week's notice after Maddalena's scheduled opponent Sean Brady pulled out citing a bout of Streptococcus B in his left elbow.
Josiah Harrell, who has never faced defeat in his pro and amateur career combined, has also finished all of his 7 pro victories. The 24-year-old Ohio native made headlines last month for slamming his opponent Mike Roberts through the cage door en route to a third-round TKO win at LFA 160.
This will be 'Muscle Hamster's toughest test to date as he goes up against a surging UFC welterweight prospect in Jack Della Maddalena.
Maddalena has finished all four of his UFC fights so far and is on a three-fight bonus winning streak. Coming off a first-round submission win over Randy Brown, the Australian will look to improve his 14th rank on the welterweight ladder by stopping Josiah Harrell at UFC 290.
Notably, Kevin Holland had also offered to step in on short notice against Maddalena, while wanting to keep his booking with Michael Chiesa intact. 'Action-Man' Chris Curtis had also lobbied for the short-notice replacement fight.
