Edmen Shahbazyan and 4 other UFC hype trains that were massively derailed

The UFC is always searching for its next great talent, who can be a torchbearer for the next generation of the world's best fighters. Unfortunately, this has led to situations where the promotion jumps the gun by affording star treatment to those who are yet to fully prove themselves.

In other cases, it is not merely the promotion but the fans and even fellow fighters who proclaim rising prospects as potential future title contenders and in some cases, even future world champions. However, these predictions often turn out to be overshadowed by unexpected outcomes.

Sometimes, hype trains that seem destined for success end up getting derailed in a depressing fashion. While some former hype trains are able to eventually find the success they were predicted to, others simply continue their descent into obscurity.

#5. Thomas Almeida, former UFC bantamweight

There was a time when Thomas Almeida looked like he had bonafide star potential. He was Brazilian, hailing from a country with more MMA heritage than any other. Furthermore, he was undefeated, with 21 wins on his record, 16 of which he had won by knockout. So, on top of that, he was a knockout artist.

Almeida was young, was on the cusp of title contention, and had the swagger of someone the fans should care about. Thus, in an unprecedented move, he was matched up with another undefeated, rising knockout artist, Cody Garbrandt, at UFC Fight Night 88, which the pair headlined.

Check out Cody Garbrandt knocking out Thomas Almeida:

Almeida's name came first on promotional material, making it clear who the promotion saw as a future star. Alas, the fight couldn't have gone any worse for the Brazilian. He was knocked out early in round one. While he rebounded with a win, he lost his subsequent four fights and eventually parted ways with the UFC.

#4. Mike Malott, UFC welterweight

UFC 297 was hosted in Canada. But not just Canada. It took place in the province of Ontario, granting native Mike Malott the perfect opportunity to dazzle fans. Furthermore, he was booked to face Neil Magny, a showcase opponent for someone with grappling as strong as Malott's.

Ahead of the card, Malott was riding a thrilling six-fight win streak, all of which were finishes. Furthermore, his then record of 10 wins, just one loss, and one no-contest implied a high ceiling. Having never won by decision, he was a finisher through and through, so Magny should have been easy.

Check out Neil Magny TKO'ing Mike Malott:

Magny struggles against strong wrestlers. Yet, in front of his foe's countrymen, the American survived an incredibly one-sided start to the fight to eventually tire Malott out and TKO him in the bout's dying seconds. It was a humiliating loss for Malott and one that left him staring up at the ceiling in disbelief.

#3. Sage Northcutt, former UFC lightweight/welterweight

Sage Northcutt is one of the youngest fighters to ever sign with the UFC. He had every visible attribute of the promotion expected in a future star. He had a highly marketable physical appearance, was blessed with a physique that was the envy of his peers, and had an exceptional martial arts background.

Naturally, he received a massive promotional push and was an undefeated kickboxer and karate sensation with three black belts to his name. The young Northcutt quickly earned the UFC's favor. He was undefeated and had just finished his opponents in his promotional debut and sophomore fights, all within three months.

Aid more than higher-ranked roster mates who had been in the promotion for much longer. Unfortunately, losses to the unremarkable Bryan Barbarena and Mickey Gall cooled the promotion's interest in him.

Check out Mickey Gall submitting Sage Northcutt:

While he rebounded with a three-fight win streak, Dana White showed no interest in renewing his contract, and Northcutt and the promotion parted ways.

#2. Darren Till, former UFC welterweight/middleweight

At one point, Michael Bisping was the only English champion in UFC history. While Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall have since changed that, Darren Till was actually pegged to bring a title back to English soil before either of them. In fact, 'The Gorilla' was regarded as Conor McGregor's second coming.

As a Scouser, his accent bore strong similarities to McGregor's Irish brogue. Furthermore, he was a brash, hyper-confident, trash-talking southpaw with a dynamite left hand. It was clear why the UFC chose to promote him more than any other prospect at the time.

Check out Tyron Woodley submitting Darren Till:

On top of that, he was also undefeated. Yet, despite all of his promises and the promotion's expectations, Till was dealt a humbling, one-sided loss in his title fight with Tyron Woodley. He then went on to lose four of his next five fights, lose his fitness, rack up injuries, and eventually request his own release.

#1. Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey once proclaimed Edmen Shahbazyan as a future champion in the promotion. And why wouldn't she? 'The Golden Boy' was undefeated and had just passed one of the middleweight division's litmus tests for future champions by beating Brad Tavares in dominant fashion.

It was a feat required of future champions Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, and Dricus du Plessis. Of the three, only 'The Reaper' finished him, which 'The Golden Boy' could also lay claim to. Expectations were high, and he was tasked with facing the final boss of middleweight gatekeepers, Derek Brunson.

Check out Derek Brunson TKO'ing Edmen Shahbazyan:

Brunson was, and remains, an elite fighter. He probably should have fought for the title at least once. So when he and Shahbazyan headlined a Fight Night card, Shahbazyan was handed a career-altering beating. He thereafter lost three of his next four fights and is now floundering in unranked territory.