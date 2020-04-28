Edson Barboza rumored for Octagon return with UFC Fight Night 176

`

Edson Barboza

With the UFC set for their grand return next month, lightweight veteran Edson Barboza is also reportedly on his way back to the Octagon for a potential clash against Dan Ige for the UFC Fight Night 176 event on May 16, 2020.

Edson Barboza vs Dan Ige in the works for UFC Fight Night 176

According to a report from Combate, Edson Barboza is reportedly set for his return to the Octagon for the first time since his controversial loss to Paul Felder in the co-main event of UFC 242.

Upon his return, Barboza is expected to face Dan Ige in a featherweight bout, as the former recently announced that he would be competing in the UFC's 145-pound division in the first quarter of 2020.

Barboza was initially set to face Josh Emmett in a featherweight bout UFC Fight Night 174 but by the looks of it, that fight has been scrapped by Dana White's promotion.

What could we expect upon UFC's return in May?

The UFC is set for their big return in the month of May, as Dana White and his team have lined-up a stacked card for UFC 249, featuring Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje as the main event of the PPV.

Following UFC 249, events are also being planned for May 13, 16, and 23. The likes of Mackenzie Dern, Andrei Arlovski, and Ovince St. Preux will be fighting on these cards throughout the course of May.