In today's issue, we discuss Elon Musk's fight preparations, Logan Paul's engagement, and more.

#3. Elon Musk trains in MMA with Georges St-Pierre for Mark Zuckerberg fight

Elon Musk has seemingly started to train in mixed martial arts to level with Mark Zuckerberg, who is already experienced in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

A while back, MMA legend Georges St-Pierre had offered to train Musk for the much-hyped billionaire mega-fight with the Meta CEO. It looks like both parties have kept their word.

Both GSP and Musk shared a post-training picture. Renowned MMA coach and jiu-jitsu specialist John Danaher and scientific podcaster Lex Fridman were also present in the session.

Fridman had grappled before with Musk and was 'extremely impressed' with the Space X founder's abilities on the feet as well as on the ground.

Fans were surprised to see Musk actually being serious about the contest as Dana White had claimed. Some suggested Zuckerberg should now up his game and seek the help of the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

#2. Sean Strickland shares disturbing details of a 'non-consensual threesome' when he was 17

Sean Strickland is known for his cut-throat comments and unfiltered statements. His interview with MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele has recently generated a lot of buzz because of its controversial nature.

Amid the jokes and sexual innuendos, one moment held far more implications but got swept under the rug due to the nature of the content. In the interview, Strickland revealed that as a 17-year-old, he was 'non-consensually' forced into a sexual act by two adult women.

"My first threesome... It was very non-consensual... I was seventeen. Like if I was a woman that would have been r**e, 100%... As I started leaving, they literally grabbed me and kind of forced me to stay. They were like [in their] twenties."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (4:45):

#1. Logan Paul gets engaged to girlfriend Nina Agdal

Logan Paul is off the market.

Shortly after celebrating their one-year anniversary, Logan Paul popped the question to his girlfriend Nina Agdal on the open-air terrace of Hotel Passalacqua in Lake Como, Italy, where they were on vacation.

As per an eye witness who reported the happy news to Daily Mail, the ring did not fit the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model's finger. Nevertheless, Agdal said yes and embraced Paul in joy.

'The Maverick' reportedly called his younger brother Jake Paul right afterward to share the news.

Neither party has spoken on the matter yet.

