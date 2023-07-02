"Covered her t***ies this time" - Sean Strickland makes trademark X-rated comment about Nina-Marie Daniele right after Abus Magomedov win

Sean Strickland was his usual unfiltered self following his victory over Abus Magomedov in the main event of UFC Vegas 76. He made some X-rated comments toward a content creator.

Nina-Marie Daniele has been making her name in the MMA world for her humorous interviews with UFC fighters and fight personalities. The content creator has interviewed the likes of Dana White and recently sat down with Strickland as well, who was "unhinged" during the interview.

Following Strickland's win over Magomedov, Daniele met up with the fighter cageside and said:

"Here comes Sean. Sean, I'm not surprised m*********er!"

He responded by saying:

"It's f***ing Nina, let's go. She's covered her t***ies this time."

Check out the video below:

Nina-Marie Daniele is an official partner of the UFC and even has her own line of merchandise with the company. This perhaps explains how she gets access to the fighters at press conferences and even meets them at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. The content creator was sitting cageside at the fight and posted her reaction to Sean Strickland's win online.

Check out the video below:

Sean Strickland is known for his unfiltered interviews and tweets, which have made him a fan favorite but also landed him in hot water before.

Sean Strickland wants to fight the first ever "Chinese champion" Israel Adesanya next

Sean Strickland was impressive in his dominant win against Abus Magomedov, prompting Michael Bisping to call it one of the best performances of his life. In the post-fight interview, Bisping asked Strickland who he wanted to fight next. 'Tarzan', who has been asking for a title fight for a long time, replied by saying:

"I want the title, I want the title man, and if you don't want to give me the title, give me meat, because I want the title. I wanna fight the first and only Chinese champion. Let's do this."

Check out the interview below (quotes from 1:05 onwards):

The reason Strickland called Adesanya "Chinese" could likely be due to the middleweight champion saying he feels like Chinese in a video from some years ago.

Check out the video below:

