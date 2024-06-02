End of an era? Dustin Poirier's tear-jerker message to daughter leaves MMA world saddened

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier faced reigning undisputed UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the headlining match of UFC 302 on Saturday, June 1. Russia's Makhachev defeated Poirier via fifth-round submission and successfully defended his title.

Meanwhile, America's Poirier fell to 0-3 in undisputed UFC lightweight title matches. 'The Diamond' had previously fought for the undisputed belt in 2019 and 2021, losing to then-champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira, both times via third-round submission.

In his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Dustin Poirier (30 wins, 9 losses, 1 no contest) delivered what seemed like a retirement speech. Poirier clarified that he wasn't fully sure whether or not this was his final fight.

The 35-year-old indicated that he could still compete against the best fighters but is unlikely to get another crack at the undisputed UFC lightweight title. Suggesting that he's uninterested in continuing his career just for the sake of fighting, he stated:

"I don't know. I got a little girl I love, and I gotta see. I think this could be it, honestly, Joe."

Poirier proceeded to put forth an emotional message to his daughter and other loved ones. 'The Diamond' said:

"And I'm not a 100 percent, but if this is my last fight, I wanted to dedicate this journey to the people who made me the man I am. And that's the women in my life. To my grandmother, I miss you every day. And I know I'm still protected by your prayers. To my mother, we've had a crazy life. I love you. Thanks for always having my back."

Poirier added:

"And to my wife, I love you so much. I wouldn't be standing right here without you. Babe, Jolie, I don't know if I'd be breathing, honestly, if it wasn't for you. And to Parker, Daddy's fine. I love you so much. I'm so proud of you. We alright, baby. Always chase your dreams. It's a beautiful thing."

Check out Poirier's comments below:

What's next for UFC star Dustin Poirier if he continues his MMA career?

Presently, Dustin Poirier holds the No. 4 position in the official UFC lightweight rankings. He's a former interim UFC lightweight champion, who's fought for the UFC's symbolic BMF title (once) as well as the undisputed UFC lightweight title (thrice). Poirier recently acknowledged that there's not much else left for him to achieve in the sport, except capturing undisputed gold.

Nevertheless, he'd lately spoken about retirement and gave, what many feel, was a retirement speech after losing to Makhachev. Regardless, there'd be no shortage of opponents if he continues fighting.

A notable option would be a lightweight bout against current BMF champion and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. Poirier boasts two victories over Holloway, and their possible trilogy fight with the BMF title at stake could give 'The Diamond' another shot at winning a title.

On the other hand, a potential move up to the welterweight division would probably be beneficial for Dustin Poirier. A long-awaited grudge match against teammate-turned-rival and former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington might be waiting for him at welterweight.

Moreover, Dustin Poirier's archrival, UFC megastar Conor McGregor, is set to end his MMA hiatus by returning against Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout at UFC 303 (June 29, 2024). Irrespective of whether McGregor wins or loses at UFC 303, a quadrilogy fight against McGregor, who's beheld as MMA's biggest box office draw, could lure Poirier back to the octagon.

