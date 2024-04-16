Former and inaugural BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal weighed in on Max Holloway's stellar win at UFC 300. Elsewhere, Joe Rogan floated a new theory about O. J. Simpson's death.

Jorge Masvidal all praises for Max Holloway

Jorge Masvidal was thoroughly impressed with Max Holloway's buzzer-beater knockout over Justin Gaethje. The inaugural BMF champion appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour on Monday and weighed in on the battle.

Speaking on the Hawaiian's willingness to scrap in the center of the octagon risking his chances of winning, Masvidal said:

"He understands the code of the BMF. One of us here got to be no longer on the feet when the bell rings... It's the greatest f***ing thing ever."

Masvidal added that Gaethje should not have accepted Holloway's invitation and heaped high praise on 'Blessed'.

"When that dude points to the ground, whoever the f*** you are, you become an Olympic track sprinter. Do the opposite. Don’t f***ing engage... [Max Holloway] is all fighter's favorite fighter.”

Watch Masvidal's comments below:

Alex Pereira's injury could derail UFC 301 dreams

Alex Pereira wanted a speedy turnaround and to compete at UFC 301 next month. The pay-per-view card takes place in his home country Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro. However, it may not be possible because of an injury.

Dana White revealed at the UFC 300 press conference that Pereira fought Jamahal Hill with an injured leg. He had broken his toe two weeks before the event but chose to compete regardless.

Ariel Helwani reported on Monday that 'Poatan' suffered a second broken toe in the fight. The two combined can render him unfit to compete in less than 30 days.

Joe Rogan has a theory about O. J. Simpson's death

Joe Rogan spoke about the recent demise of former NFL star O. J. Simpson on his podcast with comic Neal Brennan.

Other than the infamous murder trial, Simpson was also known for being notoriously pro-vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic. It had earned him criticism from certain sections of society who do not believe in the efficacy of vaccines.

After his death, many claimed that it was the vaccine that caused it.

Rogan claimed that the murder allegations and two decade-long media uproar could have affected his mental health. In reality, Simpson lost a battle against prostate cancer.

The UFC commentator said:

"O. J. was dead for about an hour before I saw people connecting it to the vaccine because O. J. was telling people to get vaccinated. Maybe this guy who murdered his wife and boyfriend, maybe he was racked with guilt his entire life and lived in a constant state of anxiety, and everywhere he went people yelled at him and called him a murderer. Maybe he didn't sleep good."

