Ex-UFC champ talks Dricus du Plessis' fighting style, Caio Borralho slams UFC fighter rankings, Carlos Prates wants to quit smoking: MMA News Roundup

This edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup highlights several UFC fighters. Among them is an ex-champion commenting on Dricus du Plessis' fighting style, while a different fighter lambasted the promotion's rankings.

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates, who fights this weekend, now has a desire to kick one of his poorest habits.

An ex-UFC champion analyzes Dricus du Plessis' fighting style

Ex-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently shared his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis' fighting style, doing so in a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry podcast.

"He's stubborn, man. It's even funny to watch. I give him all the respect. He's so good at what he does, no matter what. What did I say before? That he's the best sh*t fighter in the world, but he somehow makes it look good."

Check out Israel Adesanya's thoughts on Dricus du Plessis' style (1:02:10):

Despite du Plessis' unconventional style, he still defeated Adesanya at UFC 305, submitting him with a face crank in round four. Now, he is expected to defend his middleweight title against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

Caio Borralho blasts the UFC rankings

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Caio Borralho expressed his frustrations over not having fought since beating Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 96 in August last year. 24, 2024. In response, Helwani opined that it's easier to get fights when one is ranked low because higher-ranked fighters tend to be more selective.

This caused Borralho to criticize the rankings, given how often fighters sit on their rank instead of fighting.

"It's sh*t, bro. This thing is sh*t, bro. Michael Chandler lost four in a row. He's No.12 still. There's Paulo Costa. He didn't fight for, like, two years already. He lost four of his last five fights. He's still in the rankings. This is crazy. These rankings are sh*t, bro. So, I'm out. I don't care about rankings."

Check out Caio Borralho's thoughts on the rankings (13:25):

Borralho himself is ranked No.6 at middleweight and is determined to work his way into title contention.

Carlos Prates hopes to stop smoking

During a recent sitdown with FULL SEND MMA, Carlos Prates, who is set to headline UFC Kansas City, spoke about his smoking habits. In a candid moment, he touched on his struggles and desire to smoke less.

"I'm trying to smoke less, but after fights, a lot of emotions and a lot of things are going on."

Check out Carlos Prates' take on his smoking habits (8:44):

He faces Ian Machado Garry in a welterweight clash this weekend, with the two men being stylistic opposites. Garry is the fleet-footed precision striker, while Prates is a heavy-handed marauder.

