Jake Paul secured yet another knockout win in Puerto Rico on Saturday night but failed to impress one former UFC fighter. Elsewhere UFC Vegas 87 had the most surprising end, but one that left fans praising Marc Goddard for his efficiency.

Catch up on your daily dose of combat sports news with Sportskeeda MMA.

Demetrious Johnson questions Jake Paul's choice of opponents

Flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson weighed in on Jake Paul's latest boxing win over 35-year-old Ryan Bourland. While he extended his record to 9-1, the former UFC champion believes 'The Problem Child' could do better when it comes to his opponents.

'Mighty Mouse' said on his YouTube channel:

"[Jake Paul] is evolving... but what are you doing when you’re fighting these guys that you find off the street? Like I said before, when he fought Andre August, that gentleman was running pizza routes. Go find somebody who’s 25-26 years old… that’s in the gym, that’s grinding, that’s hungry. Put yourself in the fire. Put yourself against top-level competition to build your credibility."

UFC Vegas 87 ends bizarrely

Stoppages between the rounds due to injuries are not uncommon, but the way it happened at UFC Vegas 87 surely is. In the main event of the card, heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik clashed with Bahrain's Shamil Gaziev.

By the end of Round 4, Gaziev was visibly hurt and was seen arguing with his corner before the fifth round started. Marc Goddard, the veteran that he is, suspected something but could not be sure because of the language barrier.

He demanded a clear translation and called upon the cage-side doctor, who declared Gaziev unfit to continue. The fight was declared a TKO win for Rozenstruik, resulting in Gaziev's first professional loss.

Gaziev later revealed that he suffered from eye and nose damage in the second round.

Amanda Serrano forced out of the fight due to an unfortunate eye injury

Amanda Serrano was set to fight Nina Meinke on Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but the fight was canceled due to an eye injury.

The statement released by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the news minutes before she was scheduled to walk out for the fight. The statement also said that Meinke would be paid her full purse and the fans would get a full refund on the ticket.

Ariel Helwani later reported on Nakisa Bidarian's explanation of the matter. The MVP co-founder revealed that chemicals from a hair procedure done on Thursday got into her eyes during a run on Friday, which burnt her cornea and rendered her unfit to compete. She tried to fight nonetheless but was not allowed by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission.

Serrano broke down during the announcement live on camera and profusely apologized to the fans for the disappointment. Claressa Shields was among the ones to offer words of support and encouragement to 'The Real Deal'.