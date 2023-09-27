Fan promises to return TV stolen from grandmother should Charles Oliveira do this

Charles Oliveira is set to fight Islam Makhachev for the second time and a Brazilian fan has made him a promise to return a stolen item.

'Do Bronx' will headline UFC 294 which will take place on October 21, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The Brazilian has his eyes set on winning his belt back from Makhachev after looking very impressive in his last fight against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. Oliveira tweeted out saying 'Yeah' on Twitter and a fan made a rather strange confession in response to it.

"Charlinho, if you win against Islam, I promise that I will return my grandmother's television that I stole"

Charles Oliveira responded to the tweet saying:

"That's it bro, returns soon."

Both tweets were written in Portuguese and were translated by Twitter's built-in translator. 'Do Bronx' has assured his fans that he will win so the fan will have to return his grandmother's television that he stole. The hilarious interaction had fans laughing in the comments section. Oliveira seems to be confident that he can win the rematch, however, Makhachev has also improved since they last fought.

Mateusz Gamrot called out Charles Oliveira to a fight and predicts UFC 294 result

Mateusz Gamrot came out of his bout with Rafael Fiziev without a scratch, as Fiziev injured himself during the bout. Following his TKO victory, the Polish fighter called out Charles Oliveira to a fight next year and also gave his prediction for the rematch between Oliveira and Makhachev:

"I wanna show how good I am in the ground. I know he has fight with the champ. My prediction is, the result will be the same like last time that Islam defends his belt. And I can wait for Charles Oliveira to the next year and doesn't matter. Maybe March, maybe April, Maybe May."

Mateusz Gamrot believes Charles Oliveira will lose at the hands of Islam Makhachev again, and he is looking to fight the Brazilian next. Gamrot wants to fight 'Do Bronx' next year, no matter when the fight is. The Polish fighter wants to establish himself in the division before looking for a title shot.