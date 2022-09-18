"This is theft!" - Fans call out DraftKings for voiding bets on Damon Jackson despite securing victory over Pat Sabatini 

MMA fans were baffled when DraftKings voided the bets on Damon Jackson following his first-round victory over Pat Sabatini at UFC Vegas 60. Puzzled fans flocked to the internet and furiously reached out to DraftKings for clarification.

Jackson dashed past Sabatini with a quick finish at 1:09 in the opening round. Jackson landed a front kick in the opening sequence of the fight that swung the momentum to his side. What followed was a dominant display of vicious ground and pound that ended with a verbal tap.

DraftKings blew a fuse when they annulled fan bets on Jackson's victory. Fans questioned the sports betting company on Twitter:

''@DKSportsbook how do you void the Damon Jackson fight? This is theft!''

''@DKSportsbook how do you void the Damon Jackson fight? This is theft!''

''Why did you void my Jackson bet, cowards''

''Why did you void my Jackson bet, cowards''

''Dude why did draft kings void all of those Damon Jackson bets????''

''Dude why did draft kings void all of those Damon Jackson bets????''

''@DraftKings @ufc why when Damon Jackson dominated in less than a minute?! 🤬 Weak void!''

The issue was eventually resolved by the site and fans breathed a sigh of relief:

''Yeah, they changed it back to W. Thought they were gonna try to steal that one from us''

''Yeah, they changed it back to W. Thought they were gonna try to steal that one from us''

Damon Jackson paid an emotional tribute to his brother following his victory against Pat Sabatini at UFC Vegas 60

Damon Jackson rattled past Pat Sabatini with a quick first-round TKO victory at UFC Vegas 60. The American put on a dominating performance despite fighting through a mournful state owing to the loss of his brother last Tuesday.

The emotional pandemonium did not affect Jackson from putting on a startling performance. Jackson landed a staggering front kick that floored his opponent. He did not allow any time for his opponent to recover and continued the barrage of attacks. The referee stepped in to put an end to the fight after Sabatini verbally tapped to Jackson's onslaught on the ground.

WATCH: Damon Jackson clocks Pat Sabatini with an awkward front kick #UFCVegas60

Jackson paid an emotional homage to his late brother following the victory over Sabatini:

''It's kinda unreal. It still doesn't feel real. I haven't been there to see my family yet. I haven't seen their faces or anything. It means a lot for me to come out and compete. When I got the news, I never second guessed competing. I knew I had to do this. This is the only time I feel normal. All the emotions I've been holding back this whole week is kinda coming out right now.''

Watch the interview below:

