Who's fighting in the UFC card tonight, September 17, 2022? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song will be the next Fight Night event from the world's premier MMA organization. The card is set to go down this Saturday, September 17, with a series of exciting matchups lined up for the fans.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night, No.4-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen will square off against the No.10-ranked Yadong Song.

The co-headliner will feature an all-exciting middleweight clash between Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card of Fight Night this Saturday is also lined with several intriguing matchups.

Take a look at all the main and prelim card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song below.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo (featherweight)

Joe Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski (middleweight)

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (heavyweight)

Cory Sandhagen (14-4)

Cory Sandhagen will enter the main event bout at UFC Fight Night this Saturday hoping to rebound from back-to-back losses to T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan. Ranked No.4-ranked in the division, 'Sandman' will be determined to retain his spot in the divisional top five and make his way back into title contention.

Yadong Song (19-6-1-1)

Yadong Song will be aiming for his fourth consecutive victory when he takes on Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night this Saturday. 'Kung Fu Kid' has finished his last two opponents inside two rounds and will look to carry that momentum into his upcoming fight.

With a convincing win over 'Sandman', Song could break into the divisional top five with the next rankings update.

Chidi Njokuani (22-7-1)

Chidi Njokuani will head into UFC Vegas 60 this Saturday on the back of four consecutive stoppage wins. A product of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), 'Chidi Bang Bang' ended his last two UFC bouts with first-round knockouts.

Gregory Rodrigues (12-4)

Gregory Rodrigues rebounded from his split-decision loss to Armen Petrosyan in February with a stunning first-round knockout of Julian Marquez in June. The Brazilian is 3-1 in the UFC with two stoppage wins.

Andre Fili (21-9)

Andre Fili will have the opportunity to snap his three-fight losing run, which includes two losses and one no contest. The Californian will be looking for his first win since mid-2020.

Bill Algeo (16-6)

Bill Algeo is fresh off back-to-back wins that include a second-round TKO of Herbert Burns in his last octagon appearance in July. The 33-year-old is 3-2 under the promotional banner.

Joe Pyfer (9-2)

Joe Pyfer will make his promotional debut this Saturday after dispatching Osman Diaz via second-round technical knockout at Dana White's Contender Series: Week 1 in July. 'Bodybagz' will be eyeing his third straight stoppage win at UFC Fight Night this Saturday.

Alen Amedovski (8-3)

Alen Amedovski will be desperately searching for a win this Saturday after going 0-3 under the promotional banner. The 34-year-old was stopped in his last two bouts in the first round.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Treven Giles vs. Louis Cosce (welterweight)

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann (women's bantamweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs Denise Gomes (women's strawweight)

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber (lightweight)

Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson (women's flyweight)

Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron Vancamp (lightweight)

Damon Jackson (21-4-1-1)

Damon Jackson is riding a three-fight win streak, which includes two decisions and a submission finish. The 34-year-old is 5-1 in his UFC career.

Pat Sabatini (17-3)

Pat Sabatini is coming off six consecutive wins, including three finishes and three decisions. The 31-year-old most recently outpointed T.J. Laramie in April.

Trevin Giles (14-4)

Trevin Giles will enter UFC Vegas 60 this Saturday on the back of two straight stoppage defeats. 'The Problem' was most recently dispatched by Michael Morales via first-round TKO in January.

Louis Cosce (7-1)

Louis Cosce fell to Sasha Palatnikov via TKO in his promotional debut in November 2020. After nearly two years of inactivity, the 27-year-old will return to the octagon hoping to get back to his winning ways.

Aspen Ladd (9-3)

Aspen Ladd has the opportunity to end her two-fight losing skid this Saturday. The 27-year-old is 1-3 in her last four bouts, most recently dropping a unanimous decision to Raquel Pennington in April.

Sara McMann (13-6)

Sara McMann is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Karol Rosa in March. However, much like her opponent, the 41-year-old hasn't found much success recently, going 2-3 in her last five fights.

Loma Lookboonmee (6-3)

Loma Lookboonmee will be looking to bounce back from her decision loss to Lupita Godinez in November. The 26-year-old is 2-2 in her last four bouts.

Denise Gomes (6-1)

After suffering a TKO loss in her pro-MMA debut, Denise Gomes rattled off six straight wins thereafter. The 22-year-old Brazilian most recently outpointed Rayanne dos Santos at Dana White's Contender Series 2022: Week 5 and is set to make her promotional debut.

Trey Ogden (15-5)

Trey Ogden fell via split decision against Jordan Leavitt in his promotional debut in April. 'Samurai Ghost' now takes a young undefeated opponent in Daniel Zellhuber, who is also green to the UFC ranks.

Daniel Zellhuber (12-0)

Daniel Zellhuber earned his UFC contract with a decision win over Lucas Almeida at Dana White's Contender Series 2021: Week 5 last September. Nicknamed 'Golden Boy', the 23-year-old has ended nine of his 12 bouts via stoppage.

Mariya Agapova (10-3)

Mariya Agapova has gone 4-2 in her last six bouts, suffering a submission defeat to Maryna Moroz in March. Prior to that loss, 'Demonslayer' scored a third-round submission win over Sabina Mazo in October 2021.

Gillian Robertson (10-7)

Much like her opponent, Gillian Robertson has had a poor run of form recently. The Canadian fighter is 1-3 in her last four bouts, suffering a unanimous decision against J.J. Aldrich last time out in March.

Tony Gravely (23-7)

Tony Gravely scored a first-round knockout of Johnny Munoz Jr. last time out in June to pick up his second straight win. It was his fourth win in his last five bouts in the promotion.

Javid Basharat (12-0)

Javid Basharat is coming off a unanimous decision win over Trevin Jones in his promotional debut in March. Aside from his last win, 'The Snow Leapord' ended all of his bouts via stoppages.

Nikolas Motta (12-4)

Nikolas Motta made an unsuccessful UFC debut in February that ended his three-fight win streak. The Brazilian will look to get back to winning ways when he makes his sophomore UFC appearance this Saturday.

Cameron Vancamp (15-6)

Cameron Vancamp also had an unsuccessful start to his promotional career in May, which ended his four-fight win streak. With both Vancamp and Motta eager to get back into the win column, this one has the potential to turn into a scramble-fest

