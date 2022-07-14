Fans want Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington to headline rumored UFC Sweden event 

MMA fans have begun to play matchmaker for Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington after Tapology reporter Nolan King revealed that the UFC may be looking to host a card in Sweden in November.

Unsurprisingly, the first name on everybody's lips is Khamzat Chimaev. The Chechen-born Swede is one of the UFC's hottest prospects right now and is pushing for a shot at the welterweight title. 'Borz' is No.3 in the 170lbs rankings with fans believing a fight against the No.1-ranked Colby Covington makes the most sense.

'Chaos' last fought in the octagon in March, defeating Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision. Post-fight however, 'Gamebred' reportedly attacked Covington in Miami, resulting in a court case set for August later this year. Should the court proceedings end swiftly, a November fight could well suit Covington.

"Sounds like the UFC is exploring the possibility of a Sweden show in November, I'm told," tweeted Nolan King.

Many fans now have their eyes set on seeing Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington in a No.1 contender bout.

Here are some fan reactions on Twitter:

Should the UFC confirm an event in Sweden, it'll be the first time the organization has been there since UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Smith in 2019.

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Nate Diaz, who confirmed he turned down fight with 'Borz'

Nate Diaz vs. The UFC has been going on for some time. Diaz has continually expressed his desire to leave the organization and has even asked for his release on multiple occasions. Dana White and the UFC have remained firm, stating the 37-year-old must honor his contract with one fight remaining.

Much of the story, from Diaz's perspective, is that he's regularly trying to find his own fights and the UFC has refused.

However, in a recent interview on The MMA Hour, the Stockton fighter confirmed he was offered a fight with Khamzat Chimaev, but turned it down:

"The only fight I turned down is Khamzat. So that's the only fight they've offered. And why would they offer that fight? Because they want me to build another star like I've done in the past. Everybody I fight gets a title fight."

'Borz' responded to Nate Diaz, making a dig at the American's recent comments about turning down a fight between the pair.

While fans don't yet know who Diaz will fight next or Chimaev's next opponent, it is almost guaranteed that 'Borz' won't miss the opportunity to fight in his home country.

Catch Nate Diaz's interview on The MMA Hour below:

