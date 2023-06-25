Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor's potential return, Ilia Topuria's performance, and more.

#3. Rachael Ostovich launches OnlyF*ns account

Former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich has announced that she will be 'switching' over to OnlyF*ns in an Instagram post. After receiving several fan requests of joining the content subscription platform, she has finally given in and joined OnlyF*ns.

Fans were elated to hear the news and expressed their interest in subscribing in the comments. One even suggested a collaboration with former rival Paige VanZant, who also has an exclusive access OnlyF*ns account since last year.

#2. Conor McGregor posts and deletes return update

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC has been a topic of much controversy over the last few weeks.

His opponent Michael Chandler has maintained that the fight is happening, but he is not too confident whether McGregor is doing what is necessary to ensure it.

Regardless, McGregor has put forth an Instagram post hinting that he will return. He deleted the post shortly afterward, but news outlets were quick to pick up on it. The Irish Mirror reported on what McGregor wrote in the post:

"Placey Mcplacerson I am in the place. Ya’s’ll shut up and wait. Silence! A roar from the throne. Patience, peasants. Bring Proper Twelve, Forged Irish Stout, Tidl Sport. Bring me Gold and Plunder."

Several factors have cast a cloud over the Irishman's much-anticipated comeback to the octagon. Not only has he not submitted any samples to the USADA by the deadline, but he is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the NBA Finals.

#1. Ilia Topuria dominates Josh Emmett to score a rare UFC score

The UFC Jacksonville headliner proved why Ilia Topuria is a legitimate contender in the featherweight division. He cemented his claim with a lopsided win over veteran Josh Emmett.

His performance was dominant enough to earn him a rare 10-7 score from MMA judge Chris Lee, which has only occurred a few times in the history of the promotion. The final judge's scorecard was 50-44, 50-42, and 49-45.

He called out Alexander Volkanovski after the fight for a title shot but admitted he would fight Max Holloway only if the event takes place in Spain. He was cheered on by Spanish soccer star Sergio Ramos in Jacksonville.

