Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Mackenzie Dern's personal life, Jake Paul's next boxing bout, and more.

#3. Jessica Andrade has split from her wife Fernanda Gomes

Jessica Andrade married her longtime partner Fernanda Gomes in 2019. Throughout their relationship, Gomes has been spotted in Andrade's corner and with her during UFC media events.

Speaking about her UFC 295 opponent Mackenzie Dern at the media day press conference, Andrade revealed that she split from her wife a while back:

"She's going through that, I'm going through it as well... We're going to go in there and let our demons out... I actually have gone through what she's gone through even longer because my divorce started earlier than hers... When the fight is over, we're going to exchange information about how our divorces are going."

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

In 2021, Andrade shared with MMA Fighting that it was her wife who advised her to join OnlyF*ns to make extra money on the side. Her brief stint on the platform led to a few of her explicit photos getting leaked, but she managed to pay off her car, rent, and other bills with the income. However, she said that she quit OnlyF*ns as the incident triggered her childhood trauma of abuse.

#2. Mackenzie Dern's UFC 295 paycheck will go to her ex-husband

Ahead of her last outing against Angela Hill in May, Mackenzie Dern opened up about her tumultuous divorce with husband Wesley Santos. The situation included a custody battle over their daughter Moa as well.

Throughout the proceedings, Dern has been quite open about the matter. At the UFC 295 media day press conference, she shared how the personal struggles stemming from the split have still not left her despite the divorce being finalized.

"The divorce is final but you don’t realize how much aftermath there is to it. Literally, this whole fight is still paying my ex. It’s crazy, I have to get punched in the face and you work so hard and you do all this and you have to like pay that much of something."

Watch her comments below:

Expand Tweet

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Abhishek Nambiar, Dern shared how she overcame some of the issues that plagued her during the fight camp for UFC 295.

#1. Jake Paul's next opponent divides boxing fans

Jake Paul announced the opponent he will fight against on December 15 at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Paul took to social media with a poster of the event, which revealed that his next rival is professional boxer Andre August.

August has 10 professional wins, of which five are knockouts, and he has lost just once in his boxing career. Paul says the 35-year-old is going to be his first step towards becoming a world boxing champion.

Paul said in a statement:

"So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters."

Elsewhere on the card, Shadasia Green fights Franchón Crews-Dezurn for a vacant WBC super middleweight title.