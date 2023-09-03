Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Rose Namajunas' flyweight debut, Khabib Nurmagomedov's surprising prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira's rematch, and more.

#3. Maycee Barber shares live vlog of foot surgery

UFC flyweight Maycee Barber has undergone surgery on her foot.

Coming off a TKO victory against Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville, 'Future' surprised her fans by revealing the news of the surgery. In the video, she is seen in a hospital gown with an IV drip plugged into her hand.

She revealed the conditions she was suffering from in the video:

"From my understanding, what I have in my foot is a tear, a fracture, and at 25 years old, I have bunions. They're gonna fix the tear, they're gonna take the fracture, and then also the bunion. I'll have better-looking feet," she joked.

Barber admitted that while she had pain in her leg prior to the fight, a kick landed on Ribas may have caused the fracture in her big toe.

Watch the full video below:

#2. Pat Barry criticized for 'terrible' corner advice to Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris

Rose Namajunas lost her flyweight debut at UFC Paris on Saturday night. She dropped a unanimous decision to Manon Fiorot with a scorecard of 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.

At one point during the striking-heavy fight, Namajunas seemed to have injured her finger and complained about it to her corner in between rounds. However, her trainer and longtime partner Pat Barry was heard saying, "You don't need a finger right now," which angered MMA fans all over social media.

Barry's advice was labeled as "terrible" by fight fans, and some even went ahead and blamed him for Namajunas' recent losses. Her coach Trevor Wittman's absence was also noted, and some fans seemed to believe he was sorely missed.

#1. Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Islam Makhachev will have a harder time in the rematch

Despite being fiercely loyal to his clan and his team, Khabib Nurmagomedov has always maintained a reputation for making fair and square predictions when it comes to fights.

With his prodigy, Islam Makhachev, set to fight Charles Oliveira in a title rematch at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi later this year, 'The Eagle' has made a surprising prediction. Speaking in a recent interview with Gorilla Energy, he stated that winning the upcoming second fight may not be a cakewalk for Makhachev.

"Will the rematch be more difficult than the first fight? Yes, it's more difficult. For Islam, there will be more risk. Oliveira has nothing to lose, he has already lost. If in the first fight he had any concerns and so on, now he doesn’t. I don't think it will be an easy fight for both of them. For Islam, the second fight will be harder than the first. This is my purely personal opinion."

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below: