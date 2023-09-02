“Pat Barry is single handedly destroying her career” - Trevor Wittman's absence from Rose Namajunas' corner at UFC Paris sparks fan speculation

Manon Fiorot delivered a solid performance against two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the co-main event of UFC Paris. The French women's flyweight contender secured a unanimous decision victory with scores of 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.

Fiorot outstruck and outworked Namajunas for three rounds, earning the most significant win of her career. Despite Namajunas utilizing her speed and darting in and out to land strikes, Fiorot displayed remarkable patience and effective counter-striking.

With this loss, Rose Namajunas is currently on a two-fight losing skid. Her previous fight was in May 2022, where she lost her strawweight title to Carla Esparza in a contentious five-round decision.

As Fiorot dashed Namajunas' hopes of a triumphant flyweight debut, there was a notable absence in the American fighter's corner. Trevor Wittman, Namajunas' head coach, was absent for the bout, a detail brought to light by MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter.

When Eric Nicksick critiqued Pat Barry and Trevor Wittman's cornering approach in Rose Namajunas' loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick pointed fingers at Pat Barry's cornering style while talking about Rose Namajunas' UFC strawweight title loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274. Nicksick believed that Barry approached the fight "like a spouse" rather than a coach and suggested that Trevor Wittman should have taken charge of the gameplan between rounds.

During the lackluster five-round title bout, Esparza emerged victorious via a split decision over Rose Namajunas. Nicksick took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Barry's cornering, stating:

"I feel like Pat Berry cornered that fight like a spouse and not her coach. Maybe that’s where you allow Trevor [Wittman] to take over. #UFC274"

Even former UFC referee John McCarthy weighed in on Rose Namajunas' UFC 274 title bout loss, highlighting issues within her corner team. McCarthy suggested that Namajunas' fiancee and coach, Pat Barry and Trevor Wittman, failed to provide accurate feedback between rounds.

McCarthy stressed the need for cornermen to avoid prematurely declaring rounds in favor of their fighters, advocating for a more cautious approach.