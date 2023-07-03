WATCH: Maycee Barber posts footage of training exact killer shots that finished Amanda Ribas in Jacksonville

Maycee Barber had arguably the toughest bout of her career against Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville on 24 June. The women's flyweight bout served as the co-main event of the card, and it certainly lived up to the hype.

The bout showcased relentless exchanges between both fighters that left them drenched in blood. Ultimately, it was 'The Future' who got the job done in the second round after a barrage of vicious strikes, which prompted the referee to intervene and stop the fight.

Interestingly, Maycee Barber seems to have been practicing the same killer shots that finished Amanda Ribas for a while. 'The Future' took to Instagram recently to post a video of her practicing the shots with her Team Alpha Male training partner Guilherme Faria.

Take a look at the post below:

It is worth noting that Guilherme Faria is an active fighter himself, and the 31-year-old holds a professional record of 19-10 as of now. His last bout was on 2 June this year under the XFC banner, where he went up against Olivier Murad and won the bout via unanimous decision.

Maycee Barber wants a rematch against UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso

Following an emphatic win over Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville recently, Maycee Barber is eyeing a rematch against Alexa Grasso. The two initially crossed paths at UFC 258 back in February 2021. On the night, Barber came up short and lost the fight via a unanimous decision.

While talking about what's next for her during the post-fight press conference, Barber claimed that she will be speaking to the UFC matchmakers about a rematch against the current women's flyweight champion. She said:

"I’ve been saying it time and time again, you know? Whether Alexa wins against Valentina again or not, I do want that rematch. So, we’ll see, you know? That would be ideal. We’ll see. I’m going to go back and talk to Hunter [Campbell] and Mick [Maynard] and the team, then we’ll figure it out.”

Check out Maycee Barber's comments below (0:53):

Alexa Grasso is set to lock horns with Valentina Shevchenko in a highly anticipated rematch scheduled for September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena.

