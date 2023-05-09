Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Hasbulla's arrest, an MMA fighter's tragic death, and more.

#3. MMA fighter passes away in a car accident

MMA fighter Shalie Lipp passed away two weeks before her next outing. The 21-year-old died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 on the Red River Bridge, Moorhead.

Lipp trained at the Academy of Combat Arts in Fargo and was a standout high school athlete from western Minnesota. She was set to compete in an amateur fight on May 20 on the No Mercy 11 card at Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes.

Jeremy Bjornborg, a representative of the event promoters, spoke with StarTribune on Lipp's tragic demise:

"At 19 years old, she started fighting the top fighters in the Midwest. ... She was someone everyone knew was going to go somewhere and end up in the UFC."

Lipp's coach Joseph Trottier was driving the car Lipp was in. Trottier was not hurt in the collision. The passengers of the other vehicle were also unharmed.

#2. Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill moved to UFC Vegas 73

The strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill will no longer feature on the UFC Charlotte card this weekend. The matchup has been rebooked to serve as the headliner for UFC Vegas 73 on May 20.

This will be the 2nd UFC event this year headlined by a women's bout.

#UFCVegas73 Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill is now set to headline the May 20 UFC event.This will be the 2nd UFC event this year headlined by a women's bout. Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill is now set to headline the May 20 UFC event.This will be the 2nd UFC event this year headlined by a women's bout.#UFCVegas73

Irene Aldana vs. Raquel Pennington was originally set to be the main event for the card. The matchup got canceled after Aldana was called up to face Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 following Julianna Pena's withdrawal. Pennington will serve as the backup for the title fight.

Dern is coming off a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan. She is 3-2 in her last five outings. Hill, meanwhile, has amassed a two-fight winning streak with victories over Lupita Godinez and Emily Ducote.

#1. Hasbulla gets arrested for a traffic violation

Internet's favorite Hasbulla Magomedov has been arrested in Dagestan for violating traffic rules.

Dagestan's Internal Affairs revealed that Hasbulla and some of his friends were taken into custody after causing interference with other drivers on the road. They were reportedly celebrating their friend's wedding.

According to Dagetan's Internal Affairs, Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers.



The entourage was taken into custody and charged with… Police in Dagestan arrested Hasbulla and some of his friends for violating traffic lawsAccording to Dagetan's Internal Affairs, Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers.The entourage was taken into custody and charged with… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Police in Dagestan arrested Hasbulla and some of his friends for violating traffic lawsAccording to Dagetan's Internal Affairs, Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers. The entourage was taken into custody and charged with… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3CgB9IRUa3

Here's footage of Hasbulla and his entourage on the road:

MVD Dagestan Footage of Hasbulla and his entourage celebrating on the roads of Dagestan - an incident that led to their arrestMVD Dagestan Footage of Hasbulla and his entourage celebrating on the roads of Dagestan - an incident that led to their arrest 🎥 MVD Dagestan https://t.co/yEhq69Q6VF

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news, which gave rise to quite a few hilarious memes as well.

