"Bet he slipped out them cuffs."

Dagestani internet sensation Hasbulla's arrest has caused quite a stir on social media.

Hasbulla Magomedovich Magomedov suffers from a form of dwarfism caused by growth hormone deficiency, giving him a childlike appearance despite being in his early twenties. Magomedov, who initially rose to fame over a rumored MMA fight with Abdu Rozik, has since become a regular in Dagestani UFC circles.

After being recently featured in The New York Times, 'Mini Khabib' has now made headlines for getting arrested in Dagestan for violating traffic rules along with his friends. Magomedov's arrest has unsurprisingly resulted in some wild reactions from fans.

Magomedov's arrest comes days after he posted a video doing donuts in his car.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Even the NY Times is profiling Hasbulla. The man's celebrity status is taking off. Even the NY Times is profiling Hasbulla. The man's celebrity status is taking off. https://t.co/CIf2GXvwvz

Several fans believe the Dagestani celebrity is a regular traffic violator and his arrest was a mere eventuality.

Meanwhile, hardcore fans are demanding his release with #FreeHasbulla likely to go trending on Twitter anytime now.

Hasbulla arrest: 'Mini Khabib' issues an apology, claims he wasn't driving

Hasbulla was arrested along with his entourage for going overboard with a friend's wedding celebrations. A footage of their celebrations, resulting in damage to their vehicles has since gone viral on social media.

According to Dagetan's Internal Affairs, Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers.



The entourage was taken into custody and charged with… Police in Dagestan arrested Hasbulla and some of his friends for violating traffic lawsAccording to Dagetan's Internal Affairs, Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers.The entourage was taken into custody and charged with… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Police in Dagestan arrested Hasbulla and some of his friends for violating traffic lawsAccording to Dagetan's Internal Affairs, Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers. The entourage was taken into custody and charged with… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3CgB9IRUa3

According to The Sun, Dagestan's Internal Affairs Ministry has since released a statement on Telegram sharing further details. The statement reads:

"Unbridled wedding fun in Dagestan is known to many and far beyond the borders of the republic. In the absence of other ways of entertainment, such a primitive option is still extremely popular - blocking roads for other road users, burning rubber, smashing cars against each other and many other features that, in fact, have nothing to do with the celebration."

"All participants of 'wedding emotions', as they themselves call it, were taken to the police, and in relation to them, employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan drew up administrative protocols for all violations."

'Mini Khabib' has since issued an apology on social media while clarifying that he wasn't behind the wheels. The Dagestani star wrote on Instagram Stories:

"We decided to hype a little bit. That won't happen again, people we apologise. We had to answer for it a little bit. I wasn't driving either." translated by The Sun

Image courtesy: @hasbulla.hushetskiy on Instagram

