Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Jake Paul's new mansion, an ex-UFC fighter launching a fight promotion, and more.

#3. Former MMA fighter facing jail time for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Former MMA fighter Leigh Hancock is going to jail for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fallon Bramall.

Hancock has received a 40-month sentence after he was found guilty of brutally beating his ex-girlfriend for 10 long hours inside her flat in Dronfield, Derbyshire. He left her with a broken orbital socket, a broken nose, multiple bite marks, and a broken jaw.

Hancock was sentenced to 24 months for death threats, 16 months for assault, and an additional one month for property damage. He was also handed a restraining order and is prohibited to contact Bramall directly or indirectly for 10 years.

Bramall detailed the ordeal in a statement to The Daily Star:

“I thought he was going to kill me. He’s an ex-MMA fighter and he practiced his moves on me. All I kept thinking was how I’d never see my kids again. I was in so much pain and was covered in blood. He just flipped and left me for dead. I’m lucky to be alive.”

She added that she feels a 40-month sentence is too less for the crimes he committed.

Hancock and Bramall were together for two months at the time of the incident.

Read the full report here.

#2. Jake Paul purchases Yadier Molina's Puerto Rico mansion for $15.7M

Jake Paul has splurged on a luxurious mansion in Puerto Rico, according to reports.

TMZ says that 'The Problem Child' dropped $15,750,000 for a San Juan-area palace that previously belonged to former MLB star Yadier Molina. The sale took place last Wednesday.

The two-story property has eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a fitness center, a gaming zone, and a swimming pool. The sale was supervised by The Caribbean Realty Group, who revealed that the property was initially listed at $19,995,000.

It is safe to assume that Jake Paul is planning on joining his brother Logan Paul in Puerto Rico, at least occasionally if not permanently.

#1. UFC alum Darren Till teams up with Duduzane Zuma for a new business venture

Former UFC fighter Darren Till is now a businessman after securing release from the UFC.

He has collaborated with South African entrepreneur-politician Duduzane Zuma, who is also the son of former president Jacob Zuma and has plans of running as a presidential candidate in the next election.

Till and Zuma founded the Gorilla Fight Club, GFC in short, which will focus on influencer and celebrity boxing events. The promotion was launched on Thursday with the aim of staging high-profile fights between athletes, social media celebrities, musicians, actors, and other A-listers from around the world.

Read more on Till's foray into business here.

Till was released from the UFC in February despite having multiple fights remaining on his contract. Dana White later revealed that Till himself asked to be let go from the promotion and reaffirmed that they continue to share a good relationship. The UFC president said that if 'The Gorilla' wanted to return to the promotion, he'd be welcome.

