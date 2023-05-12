Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about another tragic death of a fighter, Jake Shields' latest demand on Twitter, and more.

#3. MMA fighter shot dead in bar altercation

Tragedy struck the world of combat sports as yet another fighter passed away in an unfortunate incident.

Professional MMA fighter Mauro Chaulet, a Brazilian, was reportedly shot dead in a violent altercation with a military police officer. The incident took place at the Auma Bar in the Floresta neighborhood of Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Local news website Radio Guaiba was the first to report on the tragedy. Their article stated that an argument between the fighter and the officer, who was outside of his working hours, escalated. Chaulet disarmed the office and used the weapon to shoot him in his groin area. The officer responded by shooting the mixed martial artist in the back and a female companion of his twice in the stomach.

Chaulet attempted to flee the scene but was chased down by the local police. More gunfire was exchanged before he crashed into another vehicle and died soon after.

The officer and the female acquaintance both underwent surgery and survived. They are in stable condition.

#2. Mick Maynard snaps back at UFC media

It is no secret that Dana White and the MMA media have no love lost between them. The UFC president prefers to keep the journalists at arm's length. His long-running beef with Ariel Helwani is a vivid testament to that. Recently, he had a stand-off with a reporter from MMA Mania, who questioned him on Power Slap League.

It seems like the rest of the UFC brass have no affection towards the press either.

The promotion has been facing a lot of criticism lately for making lackluster cards that do not live up to the fans' expectations. In a recent tweet, the Twitter account @MacMallyMMA, associated with MMA on Point and Karate Combat, reiterated the stance.

MacMally 🍀 @MacMallyMMA MacMally 🍀 @MacMallyMMA I’m not saying the UFC is finished by any means but it definitely feels like they’ve been going through the motions with most of their cards but having back to back weeks where BKFC and ONE showed they can draw a considerable amount of attention, it might wake them up and not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I’m not saying the UFC is finished by any means but it definitely feels like they’ve been going through the motions with most of their cards but having back to back weeks where BKFC and ONE showed they can draw a considerable amount of attention, it might wake them up and not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Still funny to me how many people told me this was a dogshit take considering this has now been the common consensus of the week post UFC 288. twitter.com/macmallymma/st… Still funny to me how many people told me this was a dogshit take considering this has now been the common consensus of the week post UFC 288. twitter.com/macmallymma/st…

UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard took the accusation personally and lashed out in a since-deleted tweet:

"Omg...there are too many fights..what am I to do ??? Go watch friends re runs!!! What in the absolute f*ck?!"

Maynard later replied with a slightly more dignified tweet.

Mick Maynard @Mickmaynard2 @MacMallyMMA Literally….every week we don’t have a show people whine how much they miss us. What is wrong with y’all? @MacMallyMMA Literally….every week we don’t have a show people whine how much they miss us. What is wrong with y’all? 😂

Unfortunately for the UFC, a lot of fans seemed to agree with MacMally in the comments.

#1. After transgender rights, Jake Shields turns attention to marriage laws

Jake Shields has given his opinion on a political matter yet again.

Taking to Twitter, he demanded that polygamous marriages be allowed in the US. To justify his stance, he brought up transgender rights yet again and attempted to argue that if people were allowed to transition, polygamy should also be legal.

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Why is polygamy illegal in the US?



We are a free country so shouldn't consenting adults able to make their own choices as long as others aren't harmed?



I can chop my dick off and marry a man but its a crime to have two wives Why is polygamy illegal in the US? We are a free country so shouldn't consenting adults able to make their own choices as long as others aren't harmed? I can chop my dick off and marry a man but its a crime to have two wives

This comes a couple of weeks after Shields demanded a public execution of transgender people, their allies, and everyone who helps and supports them with the process of transitioning.

