Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jose Aldo and more: 5 fighters who were pound-for-pound kings at one point in their UFC careers

UFC fighters dream of much. Prior to joining the promotion, they fantasize about breaking into the greatest MMA promotion in the world. Upon being recognized as UFC fighters, their dreams shift to working their way up the divisional rankings to earn a title fight and capture championship gold.

Yet, becoming a champion is not the peak of the mountain for some. For many mixed martial artists, being recognized as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the organization is of equal or greater priority. Israel Adesanya, for example, is yet to be recognized as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC.

The Nigerian-born Kiwi's highest-ever ranking is No.2. Even Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre was never ranked as the UFC's pound-for-pound best due to the then omnipresent shadow of Anderson Silva. While fans might remember some of the fighters who have been recognized as the No.1 fighter on the pound-for-pound list, some slide under the radar.

This list details fighters from both sides of the spectrum and highlights five UFC fighters who have been recognized as the best at some point in their careers.

#5. Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. The former UFC featherweight champion might even be the greatest Brazilian fighter in the history of the sport. For years, 'Scarface' fought for recognition in MMA. Unfortunately, much of his reign coincided with the careers of other all-time great mixed martial artists.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Conor McGregor enters the UFC pound for pound rankings list at #14 Chris Weidman still #2 Jose Aldo still #1 http://t.co/gRZ0oKtEvn Conor McGregor enters the UFC pound for pound rankings list at #14 Chris Weidman still #2 Jose Aldo still #1 http://t.co/gRZ0oKtEvn

Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Anderson Silva were all active during Jose Aldo's reign as the featherweight champion. However, in 2015, things finally lined up for 'Scarface'.

Anderson Silva was on a winless streak and serving a one-year suspension from the sport due to a positive PED test. Meanwhile, 'GSP' was on a sabbatical and Jon Jones was serving his own suspension due to his involvement in a hit-and-run incident. With no other challengers, Aldo was crowned the pound-for-pound king in the promotion's official rankings in 2015.

#4. Demetrious Johnson

Like Jose Aldo, Demetrious Johnson was not only the first UFC champion in his division but the greatest as well. While 'Scarface' reigned over the 145lbs weight class, 'Mighty Mouse' ruled the UFC flyweight division.

One of the most skilled mixed martial artists in history, Demetrious Johnson is no longer ranked in the promotion. He is currently reigning as the flyweight champion in Asia's premier MMA organization, ONE Championship.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



1. DJ

2. Conor McGregor

3. GSP

4. Max Holloway

5. DC

6. Stipe Miocic

7. TJ Dillashaw

8. Tyron Woodley

9. Tony Ferguson

10. Cody Garbrandt

11. Cris Cyborg

12. Amanda Nunes

13. Jose Aldo

14. Robert Whittaker

15. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Here is your UFC P4P top 15...1. DJ2. Conor McGregor3. GSP4. Max Holloway5. DC6. Stipe Miocic7. TJ Dillashaw8. Tyron Woodley9. Tony Ferguson10. Cody Garbrandt11. Cris Cyborg12. Amanda Nunes13. Jose Aldo14. Robert Whittaker15. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Here is your UFC P4P top 15... 👀1. DJ2. Conor McGregor 3. GSP4. Max Holloway 5. DC6. Stipe Miocic 7. TJ Dillashaw8. Tyron Woodley 9. Tony Ferguson 10. Cody Garbrandt 11. Cris Cyborg 12. Amanda Nunes 13. Jose Aldo 14. Robert Whittaker 15. Joanna Jedrzejczyk https://t.co/DYNRoVHKxc

However, Demetrious Johnson was once a dominant force in the UFC, having been ranked as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter three separate times. After Jose Aldo's spectacular 13-second knockout loss to Conor McGregor in December 2015, 'Mighty Mouse' emerged as the new pound-for-pound king in the UFC.

While he would eventually lose his place, Demetrious Johnson recaptured his spot in 2016 and 2017, both times due to Jon Jones serving a suspension for positive PED tests.

#3. Daniel Cormier

For the longest time, Daniel Cormier seemed destined for second place. Prior to cutting to 205lbs to compete in the light heavyweight division, 'DC' played second fiddle to teammate and close friend Cain Velasquez.

Despite being an undefeated heavyweight at the time, Cormier refused to embark on a run for heavyweight gold to avoid clashing with Velasquez. With no other choice, 'DC' debuted in the light heavyweight division. There, his success earned him a title fight against his nemesis, Jon Jones.

Christoffersen MMA @BestMMAnews



1. Daniel Cormier

2. Jon Jones

3. Khabib Nurmagomedov

4. Max Holloway

5. Henry Cejudo

6. Tyron Woodley

7. Amanda Nunes

8. Georges St-Pierre

9. TJ Dillashaw

10. Conor McGregor

#UFCBrooklyn New UFC P4P ranking.1. Daniel Cormier2. Jon Jones3. Khabib Nurmagomedov4. Max Holloway5. Henry Cejudo6. Tyron Woodley7. Amanda Nunes8. Georges St-Pierre9. TJ Dillashaw10. Conor McGregor New UFC P4P ranking.1. Daniel Cormier 2. Jon Jones 3. Khabib Nurmagomedov 4. Max Holloway 5. Henry Cejudo6. Tyron Woodley 7. Amanda Nunes 8. Georges St-Pierre 9. TJ Dillashaw 10. Conor McGregor #UFCBrooklyn https://t.co/HqazW5fHNC

Unfortunately, Daniel Cormier came up short. However, in the immediate aftermath of his loss, he captured the vacant light heavyweight title in a bout against Anthony Johnson after Jones' involvement in a hit-and-run incident led to his suspension.

While a rematch with 'Bones' led to another loss, the result was overturned to a no-contest after his foe's positive PED test. Daniel Cormier moved on to defend his title before challenging Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in 2018.

'DC' emerged victorious, becoming a double champion and being recognized as the promotion's pound-for-pound king until he suffered a 2019 loss to Miocic in their rematch.

#2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Curiously, despite his long undefeated run in the world's biggest MMA promotion, Khabib Nurmagomedov was rarely discussed in debates about the best fighter in the world until towards the end of his career. Upon capturing the vacant lightweight title against Al Iaquinta, Khabib Nurmagomedov faced a string of tough challengers.

ꜱᴜʜᴀɪʟᴏʟ @LamebredFighter Updated UFC Men's P4P Rankings. Khabib moves to #1 spot. Updated UFC Men's P4P Rankings. Khabib moves to #1 spot. https://t.co/vExdnpXYrd

He first clashed swords with hated rival Conor McGregor, emerging victorious after a one-sided bout that culminated with a rear-naked choke. Afterwards, 'The Eagle' crossed paths with Dustin Poirier. Like 'Notorious' before him, 'The Diamond' was dominated and finished.

After the death of his father greatly impacted his future plans, 'The Eagle' faced Justin Gaethje in his final bout. The matchup was a classic Nurmagomedov affair as he outwrestled 'The Highlight' en route to a second-round triangle choke submission win. The victory finally earned him the No.1 spot on the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings in 2020.

#1. Current UFC pound-for-pound No.1 Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski mirrors the man he recently dethroned for the No.1 spot on the pound-for-pound list. Prior to Kamaru Usman's loss to Leon Edwards, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had only ever lost once in his MMA career. He was undefeated in the UFC and one of the most dominant champions in the promotion.

Similarly, Alexander Volkanovski has only ever tasted defeat once. His loss came outside of the UFC, and since joining the promotion, 'The Great' has seemed all but unbeatable. He thrice defeated Max Holloway, first to capture featherweight gold and then to defend his title.

Despite the tremendous rate at which Alexander Volkanovski has improved, and his dominant wins over divisional standouts like Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung, it took Kamaru Usman losing to Leon Edwards for the promotion to finally recognize 'The Great' as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter this year.

Poll : 0 votes