"Flat Earth rizz"- Bryce Mitchell's account of "Southern" charm captivating UFC in-ring doctor delights fans 

Before December last year, Bryce Mitchell was an undefeated fighter and one of several high-profile 145-pounders on the UFC roster. Unfortunately, his hype train was derailed by a brutal loss to fellow high-potential prospect Ilia Topuria. However, he recently bounced back at UFC Fight Night 228.

He took on Dan Ige in a hard-fought bout that ended with a unanimous decision in his favor, despite some questionable moments on the feet. One moment severely damaged his eye, almost swelling it shut. The cage-side physician was sent into the octagon to check on his eye and cleared him to continue fighting.

According to Bryce Mitchell himself, the reason the cage-side doctor allowed him to continue fighting was his charm. The decision turned out to be the correct one, as he ultimately beat Dan Ige during a bout preceded by bizarre moments. However, the possibility that he might have charmed the doctor left fans abuzz.

An Instagram post with a clip of him detailing the incident recently made the rounds, and fans flocked to the comment section to jokingly praise Bryce Mitchell for supposedly charming the doctor. One fan described the interaction as Mitchell being smooth:

"He hit her with a smooth one!!!"

Another fan jokingly brought up Mitchell's fervent Christian faith:

"He has the power of god and rizz on his side"

Another fan referenced the featherweight's penchant for conspiracy theories:

"Flat earth rizz"

However, not every comment was complimentary. One fan was seemingly exasperated by Mitchell, claiming that his account of the events was likely inaccurate:

"Everything Bryce says is bullsh*t. He said he snuck up on a deer and choked it to death too"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Did Bryce Mitchell try to pray in the cage with Dan Ige?

After beating Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night 228, Bryce Mitchell invited his opponent, who is a native Hawaiian, to join him in prayer during his post-fight interview on behalf of Hawaii due to the destructive wildfires that had recently caused tremendous damage to the land.

Despite trying his best to persuade Michael Bisping, who was conducting the post-fight interviews, to allow them to pray on the microphone, Mitchell's offer was flatly rejected.