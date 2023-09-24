Michael Bisping gives perfect reply to fan backlash for not letting Bryce Mitchell pray inside the octagon

Michael Bisping responded to MMA fans criticizing him for not allowing Bryce Mitchell to talk about religion and pray inside the UFC octagon. Bisping, a former champion and color commentator for the UFC, interviewed Mitchell inside the octagon after his win over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79.

‘Thug Nasty’ tried to speak about the conspiracy theories circulating about the wildfires in Hawaii but Bisping adhered to fight talk without diverging to other topics.

MMA fans reacted negatively on social media to the Brit not allowing Bryce Mitchell to speak his mind. The former UFC middleweight champion was tagged by a fan in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The fan wrote:

“I know they have a time thing but to not allow a prayer is ridiculous. Not sure if that was Bisping or producers telling him but that shouldn’t have happened. If he doesn’t want to talk about the fight but Christ they should let him.”

Michael Bisping replied:

“Christ? Please don’t take the lord’s name in vain.”

Bryce Mitchell told Michael Bisping that the theory of evolution is "lie from Satan"

Bryce Mitchell is known for being one of the outspoken conspiracy theorists in the UFC. Shortly before the UFC Vegas 79 event, he appeared on the Believe You Me podcast hosted by Michael Bisping.

'Thug Nasty' asked Bisping if he believed that humans evolved from apes. When 'The Count' replied in the affirmative, this is what Mitchell had to say:

"It’s a lie from Satan! It’s a lie from Satan, brother! You have been tricked, you have been deceived. We are not coming from monkeys. We are the apex predators."

