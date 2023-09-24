Who won UFC Fight Night last night (September 23, 2023)?

UFC Vegas 79 featured a thrilling 11-fight card headlined by a high-stakes showdown between top-10 lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

The main event witnessed an anticlimactic conclusion when Mateusz Gamrot secured victory over Rafael Fiziev, with the fight halted due to an injury stoppage at 2:03 into the second round. Fiziev's leg injury forced an untimely end to the eagerly awaited main event, leaving fans and spectators disappointed.

Expand Tweet

The featherweight co-main event of UFC Vegas 79 featured a matchup between top-ranked featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige. Ige displayed superior striking in the first two rounds, while Mitchell showcased his grappling prowess, securing takedowns and dominant positions. Ultimately, Mitchell emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

In another featured bout on the UFC Vegas 79 main card, Marina Rodriguez returned to the win column with a dominant performance against Michelle Waterson-Gomez. Rodriguez used her knees and elbows to secure a second-round TKO victory, snapping her two-fight losing streak.

Recent Ultimate Fighter winner Bryan Battle continued to impress with a second-round submission victory over AJ Fletcher. Battle's diverse skill set was on full display as he secured a rear-naked choke to seal the win.

Meanwhile, the main card kicked off with a submission victory by Charles Jourdain, who tapped out Ricardo Ramos with a guillotine choke in the first round. Jourdain's grappling skills were on point in this thrilling opener.

UFC Vegas 79 full-card results

Main Card

Mateusz Gamrot defeats Rafael Fiziev by TKO (injury) at 2:03 of Round 2

Bryce Mitchell defeats Dan Ige by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Marina Rodriguez defeats Michelle Waterson-Gomez by TKO (strikes) at 2:42 of Round 2

Bryan Battle defeats AJ Fletcher by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:32 of Round 2

Charles Jourdain defeats Ricardo Ramos by submission (guillotine choke) at 3:12 of Round 1

Preliminary Card

Miles Johns defeats Dan Argueta by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tim Means defeats Andre Fialho by TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 3

Cody Brundage defeats Jacob Malkoun by DQ (illegal blow) at 4:15 of Round 1

Mohammed Usman defeats Jake Collier by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mizuki defeats Hannah Goldy by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Montserrat Rendon (29-28, 29-28) defeats Tamires Vidal (29-28) by split decision