Floyd Mayweather Chanel bag: When the boxer showed off the biggest Chanel bag in the world

Floyd Mayweather is among the foremost celebrities when it comes to flexing. However, one of the lesser known items from Floyd's list of extravagant collectibles is a Chanel Hula Hoop bag from 2013.

Mayweather posted a video to Instagram in 2019 where he flaunts a fraction of his wealth. In the viral video, Floyd Mayweather can be seen opening his Givenchy jacket to show off the sparkling jewelry.

It also shows $ 1.8 million lying around as cash which Mayweather casually refers to as wallpaper. Turning things up a notch halfway through the video, Mayweather walks over to a chair and shows a Chanel Spring Summer 2013 hula hoop bag.

Claiming to have procured the bag from the late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, Floyd Mayweather said:

"I got this bag from Karl Lagerfeld, RIP, may he rest in peace."

Not one to go easy on the flexing, he further added:

"I heard you can get the biggest Chanel bag in the store if you want it; well, this is the biggest Chanel bag in the world"

Measuring 2.5ft across, the bag appeared on Chanel's catwalk in October 2012, worn by a model in a swimsuit who paraded down a solar panel runway while specially-constructed wind turbines soared above.

While the bag was never intended to be released commercially, Chanel eventually produced a consumer version owing to its sudden fame. Explaining it's utility, the late Lagerfeld said:

Advertisement

“It's for the beach. You need space for the beach towel. And then you can put it into the sand and hang things on it.”

Floyd Mayweather is 'happy' to flaunt

The video of the Chanel purse started with Floyd Mayweather showing off his diamond chains and diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet Arnold Schwarzenegger limited-edition watch, calling it “a rose gold day.”

Not one to be shy of flaunting his wealth, Mayweather wrote in the caption:

"I was once told that “the loudest person in the room is the weakest person in the room”. Well, that works for the individuals that’s doing something illegal. But in my case, I’m happy to flaunt my legal wealth and brag about being a black man that came from poverty, beat all odds and not give a fuck about what anybody thinks. Happy 4th, this is my independence! Now, let the fireworks begin!"