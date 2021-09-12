Former President Donald Trump takes a shot at the legitimacy of the US Elections during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort event commentary

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, was present as a special guest commentator during the latest Triller Fight Club event. Trump took a dig at the 2020 US presidential election by using a boxing analogy during Saturday's Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort event in Hollywood, Florida.

The 75-year-old Republican candidate was calling the bouts alongside his son Donald Trump Jr. While waiting for the judges' scorecard following the David Haye vs. Joe Fournier fight, he took a shot at the legitimacy of the election.

"Now let's see what happens with the scoring. Like elections, it could be rigged. I've seen plenty of bad decisions," said Donald Trump.

Donald Trump will be offering commentary on all four fights on the card, which also includes a bout featuring former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz. Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll is another fight on the night.

With an electoral vote of 232 as opposed to Joe Biden's 306, Trump lost the election in November last year. He said that Biden would be his easiest boxing fight during the Holyfield vs. Belfort press conference.

Donald Trump has been a long-time combat sports fan

It's no secret that Donald Trump has been seen at a number of high-profile combat sports events. He is a close friend of UFC president Dana White and witnessed several events conducted by the MMA promotion live in the stadiums.

Most recently, Trump attended UFC 264, which featured the culmination of the trilogy between lightweight fighters Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Donald Trump has also hosted several boxing events at properties owned by him. He eventually found a place in New Jersey's Boxing Hall of Fame.

