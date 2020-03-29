Francis Ngannou shares unbiased opinion on the arrest of Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou tweets his take on the news of Jon Jones' arrest.

'The Predator' is one of the many UFC fighters to open up about the matter.

Jon Jones - mugshot after arrest

The MMA world did not hold back in dishing out opinions after the news of Jon Jones' arrest broke out earlier this week. While some took to trolling and mocking him online, some others chose to take the high road in saying that the Light Heavyweight Champ needs help.

UFC Heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou opened up about it too and shared his opinion on Twitter two days after the arrest. However, unlike the majority, he has a very neutral take on the matter.

Ngannou is neither defending, nor criticizing Jones

'Bones' was arrested on Thursday early morning by the Albuquerque Police Department on the charges of DWI, possession of open container, negligent use of firearms and driving without documents.

After the video recording of the lapel camera on the responding officer was made public, many sympathized with the Champion and his pleas. Jones was heard saying he went "stir crazy" in his home because of the Coronavirus restrictions and went out for a drive.

But this is certainly not the first time he has rubbed shoulders with the wrong side of the law. His recurring record of arrests is one of the biggest reasons behind all the online jabs he has been receiving ever since.

Ngannou said in his tweet that he is not defending Jones' actions at all, but he will not be quick to dish out a judgement on the matter either. He says he hopes for the champion to fix his ways and get back to where he belongs real soon - the Octagon.

It’s funny to sit back and see how people are going crazy about Jon Jones. Obviously he needs to get his shit together. I’m not defending him but people shouldn’t throw stones like we are all perfect. I hope this guy gets back to where he needs to be - entertaining the world. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 27, 2020

However, not all of his fellow UFC fighters are ready to spare the same thought for Jones. Light Heavyweight contenders Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes have already taken shots at him, and so has Middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

Jones is due in court for the bond arraignment hearing of his arrest on April 8, according to authorities.