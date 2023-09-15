FREE FULL FIGHT: Stamp Fairtex shows early glimpses of BJJ prowess in submission win over Asha Roka

ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion and Thai MMA star Stamp Fairtex will have a second shot at gold when she headlines ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29. Across the Circle from her will be South Korean star Ham Seo Hee who is on a 9-fight winning streak. The two 115-pound marvels will clash for the ONE interim women's atomweight world title.

Stamp is one of the best Muay Thai and kickboxing world champions to successfully transition into mixed martial arts. She showed how well-rounded she can be when she made her main roster ONE Championship debut in her second MMA bout. Against Asha Roka back in 2019, Stamp showcased what would become her lethal ground game.

ONE Championship posted a throwback video of the fight on YouTube:

"Before three-sport sensation Stamp Fairtex collides with South Korean star Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight MMA World Title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, relive her slick submission of Indian warrior Asha Roka in 2019!"

The former ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion sent shockwaves across ONE's MMA division when she tore Roka apart with a full arsenal of weapons - from hard punches and chopping leg kicks to brutal ground-and-pound. As early as her second pro MMA bout, Stamp Fairtex showed just how much she was serious at becoming an MMA world champion one day.

She put a stamp (no pun intended) on her performance by submitting her Indian foe with a rear-naked choke in the third and final round.

After the Roka bout, Stamp Fairtex won a handful more bouts and went on to compete in and win the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. Upon winning the tournament, the Thai superstar was granted a no.1 contender's slot to challenge Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title at ONE X.

Despite losing to the world champ in the promotion's biggest event yet, Stamp bounced back with two straight wins and is now looking at another shot at gold on September 29.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air on September 29 live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The ground-breaking event will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.