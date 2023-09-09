"Funniest fighter in the game for sure" - Alex Pereira seemingly attempting to hunt down Israel Adesanya in UFC 5 video game has fans buzzing

The animosity between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira has etched its name in the annals of combat sports history.

Their latest showdown unfolded at UFC 287, where Adesanya delivered a stunning knockout to Pereira in the second round. However, Pereira has defeated Adesanya on three occasions in this multi-sport rivalry.

Yet, it appears that fate itself conspires to keep these long-standing adversaries in each other's orbit, as they continue to cross paths time and time again.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated:

"I need a PS5."

'Poatan' seized the chance to challenge Adesanya for a match in the upcoming EA Sports UFC 5 game:

"Yes ! Let’s play online EA5!"

The fans wasted no time responding to Alex Pereira's challenge to 'The Last Stylender' for a virtual octagon showdown, unleashing a flurry of diverse reactions.

One fan wrote:

"I wanna see you guys fight in video game"

Another wrote:

"Izzy will never be able to escape Poatan"

"Bro's trying to hunt him down even on twitter LMFAO"

"You two are basically Naruto and Sasuke of UFC. I see that bromance ;D"

"Bro tryna beat him another time 😭😭"

"Funniest fighter in the game for sure"

"I love this arc, hope to see these guys become friends in retirement."

"Trilogy fight gonna take place on UFC5😭"

Is Alex Pereira going to compete for the light heavyweight championship next?

Alex Pereira had a successful light heavyweight debut at UFC 291, defeating Jan Blachowicz by decision. Fans wanted to see him fight Jiri Prochazka for the title, and it seems the UFC might make it happen.

The light heavyweight title has changed hands twice recently: Prochazka had to give it up due to a shoulder injury, and Jamahal Hill won it but later injured his Achilles, leaving the division without a champion.

Pereira claims the UFC told him his next fight at 205 pounds will be for the title, as conveyed by his coach Glover Teixeira in an interview with The Schmo:

"Yeah man, like [Pereira] always says, for sure he's gonna fight for the belt. That was already set with the UFC during the last fight, and that's it."

Check out Teixeira's comments below (from 2:10):