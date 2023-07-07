Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss Georges St-Pierre's return to action, the Hall of Fame Ceremony, and more.

#3. Georges St-Pierre is back

After years of saying no to comeback speculations, Georges St-Pierre has finally decided to return to action.

The former UFC two-division champion will compete in a grappling contest at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational, he announced on Thursday.

The event will go down on December 14 in Las Vegas as a no-gi jiu-jitsu match. No opponent has been announced yet.

"I felt at the end when I retired, I was training, but I needed something. I liked the kick of competition, I’d like to get it back, and I’d like to feel the adrenaline again. It’s also an avenue from fighters who still want to compete and make money and have fun with the fans and the family of the UFC," St-Pierre said.

Watch the full announcement in the video by MMA Junkie below:

Fans were quick to assume that his opponent would be Khabib Nurmagomedov, which is the one fight that got away from the MMA legend. However, he clarified that 'The Eagle's name was not among those shortlisted for the match.

'GSP' also discussed training with Elon Musk in the red carpet interview and explained why he does not want to see the fight with Mark Zuckerberg go down.

#2. Legends honored in emotional UFC Hall of Fame ceremony

The 2023 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony went down on Thursday, July 6. Between the heartfelt tributes and inspiring speeches, the event turned out to be an emotional affair.

This year's inductees included middleweight legend Anderson Silva and the first UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver in the pioneer wing. Jose Aldo and Donald Cerrone were inducted into the modern wing.

The iconic UFC 189 fight between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald was honored with an induction into the fight wing. The Nogueira brothers of Brazil received this year's Forrest Griffin Community Service Award.

Watch the top highlights of the ceremony and the best emotional moments here.

#1. "Who cares what USADA says?" - Dana White on Conor McGregor debacle

Dana White is still "100%" sure that Conor McGregor is fighting Michael Chandler this year.

But what about USADA? He does not care.

The Irishman not submitting a sample within the six-month deadline greatly cast a shadow on the possibility of his return this year. On top of that, he got entangled in a sexual assault case that allegedly took place at the NBA Finals between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

White recently sat down for an interview with TSN's Aaron Bronsteter and addressed the situation.

"He's not [back in the USADA pool]... UFC 300 isn't even in mind right now, the Conor Thing who the hell knows how that's gonna play out, who cares what USADA says, we'll see what happens when it happens."

