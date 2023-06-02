Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Gervonta Davis' arrest, an MMA fighter taming a wild alligator on the streets, and more.

#3. Gervonta Davis to spend next two months in jail

Gervonta Davis was taken into custody on Thursday for violating house arrest rules.

'Tank' initially dodged prison time in a May 5 sentence after pleading guilty to four counts associated with a hit-and-run case from November 2020. He had injured four people, including a pregnant woman, in the accident. Davis had received a 90-day house arrest along with three years probation and 200 hours of community service.

However, the house arrest violation led to an impromptu hearing, where he was sentenced to spend the remainder of the 90 days in prison, which is approximately two months.

#2. MMA fighter Mike Dragich wrangles an alligator running wild

The state of Florida continues to raise eyebrows as yet another alligator sighting involving an MMA fighter went viral recently.

Mike Dragich, a resident of Florida, became a hero without a cape when he wrestled a 10-foot-long alligator running amok on the streets of Jacksonville. The incident took place in front of an elementary school, thereby raising the safety risks.

However, alligators are no new foe to Dragich. Nicknamed 'Blue Collar Brawler', the 33-year-old is a licensed 'Gator Trapper'. His Instagram feed is full of videos of him grappling with alligators. His expertise was called upon by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.

Dragich told FOX35 Orlando that the feat made him "feel like Batman."

The alligator is seen thrashing around initially, protesting against the attempts by Dragich to capture it. However, the MMA fighter successfully tames the reptile in the end and hands it over to the authorities.

Watch the hair-raising clip below:

#1. "He's just a fake motherf***er" - Sean Strickland on Jon Jones

Sean Strickland has some strong words for Jon Jones, who can't seem to stay out of legal troubles despite the glory achieved inside the cage.

In a recently released episode of The Man Dance co-featuring stablemate Chris Curtis, Strickland went off on 'Bones', calling him "fake" for being pretentious:

"My only thing with Jon Jones is that he's just a fake motherf***er. Didn't he f**king hit a pregnant chick and break her arm and drive off... What f**ks me off with him is the fact that he's like, 'Oh no, God loves me, I'm a saint.' Like no dude, you are a piece of sh*t."

Strickland continued:

"You are a terrible, terrible human being, you've been a terrible human being your entire life. You've been tested for steroids, drugs. You are the bottom of the f***ing barrel. And again, I have no hate or complaints with that... I just want him to own his sh*t and then people will accept him."

Catch Strickland's comments below (8:28):

Poll : 0 votes