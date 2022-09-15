Hasbulla and 4 of the weirdest UFC signings

The UFC prides itself on being a paragon of professionalism in the MMA world. It has worked hard to elevate the sport of mixed martial arts beyond the status of an underground sensation associated with street fighting and freakshow elements.

Today, MMA is covered by major sports outlets like ESPN. UFC fighters are regarded as professionals with a lifetime of martial arts expertise.

Unfortunately, even the UFC has not outgrown the need to sign uncanny figures to the promotion in an effort to either generate interest in a potential matchup or to capitalize on the said figure's popularity. While MMA has indeed come far, it still struggles to occupy the same niche as more globally renowned sports.

Perhaps, in an effort to win over untapped markets and sway those who still hold mixed martial arts in low regard, Dana White has made countless attempts at signing certain, out-of-place, public figures. Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is a prime example, signing with the UFC after only one professional bout.

With recent news of social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signing with the UFC, this list looks at him and 4 of the strangest signings in the promotion's history.

#5. Greg Hardy

At first glance, it's difficult to understand exactly why the UFC signed Greg Hardy and was so adamant about keeping him in the promotion for as long as it did. Hardy's checkered past rendered him a reviled figure in the sports world and outside of his NFL career, his only athletic credentials prior to his first experience with the UFC were three amateur fights.

Hardy took part in Dana White's Contender Series, winning both fights with sub-minute knockouts.

What followed was a 1-fight stint at Xtreme Fight Night before 'The Prince of War' was officially signed to the UFC. With only three amateur fights and three professional bouts over the course of one year and one month, Hardy was highly inexperienced.

He earned a disqualification loss in his first official UFC bout due to an illegal knee to a downed opponent. Despite a hostile fan reception to Hardy's presence in the promotion, he was kept around for three more years before being released.

#4. James Toney

James Toney was one of the most technical and defensively sound boxers in history. A former multi-division champion, Toney possessed legitimate combat sports experience. Today, it is not unheard of for boxers to make the transition into MMA, as the likes of Holly Holm and Claressa Shields both have.

However, both women trained extensively to prepare for their bouts. Back in 2010, Toney expressed no such respect for mixed martial arts.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Ten years ago today, boxer James Toney made his MMA debut against Randy Couture at UFC 118.



Toney relentlessly campaigned Dana White to give him a UFC fight, hoping to prove boxing was superior to MMA.



On the night, Couture took Toney down and submitted him in the first round. Ten years ago today, boxer James Toney made his MMA debut against Randy Couture at UFC 118.Toney relentlessly campaigned Dana White to give him a UFC fight, hoping to prove boxing was superior to MMA.On the night, Couture took Toney down and submitted him in the first round. https://t.co/rp8WtadRn1

After signing a bizarre multi-fight deal with the UFC, Toney — who was scheduled to face the legendary Randy Couture — insisted that he'd knock his foe out cold, whether the fight was standing or on the ground.

By the time both crossed paths inside the octagon, Couture needed no more than three minutes to drag Toney to the ground and submit him with an arm-triangle choke in what was widely criticized as a freakshow. Despite the multi-fight deal he had signed, Toney was cut soon after.

#3. CM Punk

Longtime professional wrestler CM Punk is a highly credentialed figure in the world of sports entertainment. He has held multiple titles in WWE, AEW, and ROH. What Punk enjoyed in pro-wrestling, however, was something he severely lacked in MMA.

With no background in martial arts or combat sports, Punk's aspirations to become a mixed martial artist in his mid-30s were more than unrealistic. News of his signing caused uproar in the MMA world.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Sep10.2016



6 years ago today,



Mickey Gall spoiled the UFC debut of CM Punk by finishing him in the 1st round. Sep10.20166 years ago today,Mickey Gall spoiled the UFC debut of CM Punk by finishing him in the 1st round. https://t.co/abWcvkgP2A

Fighters made mention of how many hard-working mixed martial artists in other promotions deserved the opportunity over Punk, who had no prior fights or experience.

His friendship with Dana White and the UFC's desire to capitalize on Punk's relative popularity in pro-wrestling were cited as reasons behind the promotion's decision. In an organization intent on legitimitizing the sport of MMA, signing Punk was considered a step backwards by many.

Worse still, Punk's first bout was on the main card at UFC 203, right below the co-main event. His opponent was Mickey Gall, a 2-0 fighter who only needed two minutes to secure a takedown and defeat Punk with a rear-naked choke.

Punk's subsequent bout was his last as he lost a 3-round drubbing to Mike Jackson before Dana White implored the former WWE champion to reconsider his career decisions.

#2. Snoop Dogg

At one point, the connection between Snoop Dogg, a rapper, and MMA was one of the unlikeliest things one could imagine. But in 2017, that all changed. Due to the coinciding emergence of superstars like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, MMA exploded in popularity.

A new crop of fans flooded to the promotion's events as the entire country of Ireland eagerly followed McGregor's every move, as did any American of Irish descent.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting

mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… Snoop Dogg recalls "smoking like a mother******" while commentating on UFC Snoop Dogg recalls "smoking like a mother******" while commentating on UFCmirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… https://t.co/5wU3zZwDZM

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey inspired an entire generation of women to become MMA fans. Celebrities began expressing their interest in MMA, culminating in the UFC signing Snoop Dogg to serve as a commentator on SnoopCast alongside two-time title challenger Urijah Faber.

Snoop Dogg's immense popularity and cultural relevance were things the promotion hoped to harness. His humor alongside Faber's expertise was intended to offer fans an alternative experience.

Unfortunately, Snoop Dogg's humor often came at the expense of the fighters themselves. The poor reception it garnered from fighters led to the cancelation of his time with the promotion in what was one of the most random things Dana White has ever approved.

#1. Hasbulla Magomedov

Hasbulla Magomedov first rose to prominence on TikTok after taking part in faux pre-fight press conferences with the equally diminutive Abdu Rozik. Additionally, Magomedov humorously challenged MMA's most well-known fighters like fellow Dagestani Khabib Nurmagomedov.

His high-pitched laugh and small stature endeared him to the internet, earning him 3.2 million Instagram followers.

Boardroom @boardroom After meeting with Dana White at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, Hasbulla has signed a contract to attend events and serve as a content creator for UFC. After meeting with Dana White at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, Hasbulla has signed a contract to attend events and serve as a content creator for UFC. https://t.co/K1ruY02cUQ

Before long, Magomedov appeared cageside at UFC events, often mock-punching well-known fighters on the chin in videos uploaded on Instagram and TikTok. Due to his immense popularity on social media, Magomedov was signed by the UFC.

While he will not be taking part in any fights, the social media star is expected to make appearances at PPVs and media events and continue posting about the promotion and its fighters on his social media accounts.

