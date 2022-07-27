"He just won that belt back in March" - Daniel Cormier questions who Deiveson Figueiredo 'pi**ed off' for UFC to make interim title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is desperate to know who Deiveson Figueiredo has annoyed backstage in order for the UFC to book an interim flyweight title bout.

Deiveson Figueiredo won the 125lb title back from Brandon Moreno in their trilogy bout at the beginning of the year. With the head-to-head between the pair now 1-1-1, fans were expecting the Brazilian to face Moreno again in order to decide the true king of the division.

The UFC has taken a different approach due to an injury to Figueiredo, instead opting to book a rematch between the Mexican fighter and Kai Kara-France for UFC 277.

On the latest episode of the DC & RC Show, Cormier questioned what 'Deus da Guerra' has done backstage to have made the UFC already book an interim title bout:

"To me, the question in this match-up is, what in the heck did Deiveson Figueiredo do to somebody to have an interim title five months down the line? This dude must have pi**ed some people off in some really high positions for these guys to be fighting for an interim title. I think they wanted him and Moreno to fight again but obviously that didn't happen."

Catch the latest episode of the DC & RC Show here:

Deiveson Figueiredo's former manager has criticized the flyweight champion for being "ungrateful"

Some fans believe Deiveson Figueiredo's mistreatment by the UFC is in part due to his behavior and demands over a new contract. The Brazilian's former manager, however, has accused the 34-year-old of being ungrateful and lying about his income.

The flyweight champion believes he should be earning more money than he currently is. According to Figueiredo, he only earned $200,000 for his last fight against Brandon Moreno, but his former manager, Wallid Ismail, has revealed that he earned much more than that.

When Deiveson lost the belt, he received almost 1 million dollars, with the gain in the PPV, never a flyweight had received .% in the PPV, don't repeat the sh*t of those who don't tell the whole truth, show me a flyweight fighter who made more money than this ungrateful Figgy?

Wallid Ismail @WallidJfc MartialArtsMessiah👊🏾🙏🏾 @MMA_Messiah1 This is absolutely disgraceful and @ufc and @WallidJfc should be ashamed of taking advantage of a champ like Figgy who was willing to fight on short notice as a champion and put on 3 of the best fights in FW history along side Moreno. I hope Faber can get him what hes earned. This is absolutely disgraceful and @ufc and @WallidJfc should be ashamed of taking advantage of a champ like Figgy who was willing to fight on short notice as a champion and put on 3 of the best fights in FW history along side Moreno. I hope Faber can get him what hes earned. https://t.co/Y3Q8UZ4M8F when Deiveson lost the belt, he received almost 1 million dollars, with the gain in the PPV, never a flyweight had received .% in the PPV, don't repeat the shit of those who don't tell the whole truth, show me a flyweight fighter who made more money than this ungrateful Figgy? twitter.com/MMA_Messiah1/s… when Deiveson lost the belt, he received almost 1 million dollars, with the gain in the PPV, never a flyweight had received .% in the PPV, don't repeat the shit of those who don't tell the whole truth, show me a flyweight fighter who made more money than this ungrateful Figgy? twitter.com/MMA_Messiah1/s…

'Deus da Guerra' fired Ismail and hired Uriah Faber because of his relationship with Dana White. The Brazilian believes Faber's goodwill and standing within the UFC will help him sign a more lucrative contract that he believes he deserves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far