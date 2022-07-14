Former manager slams "ungrateful" Deiveson Figueiredo for not telling the "whole truth" about UFC fight purse

Wallid Ismail, the former manager of flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, has hit back at the Brazilian after his claims of receiving less money than other champions.

'Deus da Guerra' has been at war with the UFC over a new contract as the 34-year-old flyweight king believes he should be earning more money for his fights. The Brazilian has in part blamed his former manager for this, resulting in Figueiredo firing Ismail and hiring former UFC fighter Urijah Faber instead.

The flyweight champ believes Faber's good relationship with the UFC hierarchy and with Dana White will result in positive negotiations over a new contract.

Wallid Ismail has now responded to Deiveson Figueiredo, who claimed he only earned $200,000 for his last title fight while on MMA Fighting's Trocação Franca podcast:

"When Deiveson lost the belt, he received almost 1 million dollars, with the gain in the PPV, never a flyweight had received .% in the PPV, don't repeat the sh*t of those who don't tell the whole truth, show me a flyweight fighter who made more money than this ungrateful Figgy?"

"When Deiveson lost the belt, he received almost 1 million dollars, with the gain in the PPV, never a flyweight had received .% in the PPV, don't repeat the sh*t of those who don't tell the whole truth, show me a flyweight fighter who made more money than this ungrateful Figgy?"

Deiveson Figueiredo blames late documents as reason UFC made an interm flyweight title fight

'Figgy' was in attendance at UFC 276 as International Fight Week produced a stunning night of fights.

After the event, the flyweight champion sat down with The Schmo and gave his thoughts on Brandon Moreno's fight against Kai-Kara-France being changed to an interim title fight.

The 34-year-old explained the injuries to both his hands but believes the UFC didn't receive the necessary documentation that 'proved' the extent of his injuries:

“There are a few details that I’m not gonna be able to talk about it, but the thing is that [the] documents that [were] supposed to prove how bad was my injury were not sent properly to the UFC. So they didn’t know, they didn’t have a proof. So it is what it is. Let them fight. I’m gonna use this time to take care of my body, to be 100%, to defend my belt as soon as I can fight again.” [via translator]

Brandon Moreno will rematch Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 for the interim flyweight title. If Moreno were to win, it would set up a fourth fight between himself and the champ. Head-to-head, 'The Assassin Baby' and 'Deus da Guerra' are 1-1-1 meaning a fourth fight could well decide who's the true king of the 125lb division.

Catch Deiveson Figueiredo's interview with The Schmo here:

