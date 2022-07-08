Deiveson Figueiredo grew suspicious of former manager, hired Urijah Faber to improve "embarrassing" fight purse

Deiveson Figueiredo has hired former UFC fighter Urijah Faber to be his new manager. The Brazilian had grown suspicious of his former manager due to his lack of pay and believes Faber's goodwill in the organization will help him with negotiations.

The UFC flyweight champion is currently recovering from injuries to both his hands. A date for his return has not yet been set. The 34-year-old has been very vocal about his lack of pay and was interested in stepping up a division if that meant an improved fight purse.

Speaking on MMA Fighting's Portuguese language podcast Trocação Franca, Figueiredo admitted to hiring Urijah Faber because of his connections within the UFC and the former fighter's good relationship with Dana White. The 34-year-old also believes he should be earning more when he steps into the octagon as a champion:

“Faber has contacts in the company, is close to [UFC president] Dana [White], is American and lives there, knows the numbers and how it works, and I’m sure he’ll fight hard for me there... In a private conversation with him, he told me my numbers were too low. I knew that already, that my numbers don’t exist. Guys fighting for the belt get paid around $500,000, and defending [champions] get around $600,000."

The 125lbs champion added:

"I don’t know. Totally embarrassing. I know it’s low. It was on desperate to get the title fight. I know it’s a good purse for someone challenging for the belt.”

The biggest payday of Figueredo's career so far came at UFC 255 when he defended his 125lbs title for the first time against Alex Perez. Figueiredo earned $490,000 in total, which included his standard appearance pay, a winning bonus, performance bonus and fight week incentive pay.

Catch Deiveson Figueiredo's podcast episode here:

Ali Abdelaziz criticizes Deiveson Figueiredo for making his UFC disputes public

Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz has aired his grievances with the UFC flyweight champion. Abdelaziz, who is the manager for fighters such as Kamaru Usman, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, believes the Brazilian should be working behind closed doors with the UFC and not speaking publicly.

In a recent interview with Sherdog.com, the 44-year-old stated that Figueirdo should fix his issues with the organization out of the public eye because that's what 'real men' do:

"Everyone wants to criticize fighter pay. Okay, if you don't like the UFC, don't sign for the UFC... Look at Figueiredo, this guy is one of the most respected champions in the UFC. If you want more money, no problem, go and set up a meeting... Real men do deals behind closed doors, it's all about relationships."

While the champion is injured, the UFC has booked Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France for the interim flyweight title. If Deiveson Figueiredo can agree to a new deal with the UFC, his return against the new interim 125lbs champion could be one of the biggest fights in the division's history and his biggest payday.

Catch Ali Abdelaziz's interview here:

