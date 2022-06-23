"Real men do deals behind closed doors" - Ali Abdelaziz disapproves of Deiveson Figueiredo speaking publicly against UFC

Ali Abdelaziz has criticized flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo for speaking out publicly against the UFC.

Figueiredo expressed his anger at the UFC for making Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France's upcoming bout an interim flyweight title fight. The Brazilian also publicly threatened to abandon the flyweight division, demanding more money if the promotion wants him to continue at 125 pounds.

Dominance MMA management CEO Ali Abdelaziz believes that 'Deus Da Guerra' should be focused on working with the UFC "behind closed doors" to come to an agreement and not try to force their hand by speaking out.

In an interview with Sherdog.com, Abdelaziz gave his thoughts on Deiveson Figueiredo's actions.

"Everyone wants to criticize fighter pay. Okay, if you don't like the UFC, don't sign for the UFC... Look at the Figueiredo, this guy is one of the most respected champions in the UFC. If you want more money, no problem, go and set up a meeting... Real men do deals behind closed doors, it's all about relationships."

Catch the full interview below:

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno's trilogy has been accredited for putting the flyweight division back on the map following Demetrious Johnson's UFC exit and Henry Cejudo's retirement in 2020.

The pair are 1-1-1 in head-to-head, earning two Fight of the Night bonuses for their efforts. The first bout, a majority draw, is widely regarded as one of the greatest flyweight fights of all time.

Moreno was expected to challenge Figueiredo once again but due to the Brazilian's injury, the UFC has instead opted for Moreno vs. Kara-France for the interim flyweight title.

Deiveson Figueiredo wants to face bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling

Despite currently being locked in a stalemate with the UFC, Deiveson Figueiredo has publicly stated that he is planning to take the step up to 135 pounds and face bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling down the line.

Figueiredo, who is currently injured, has revealed that he only plans on defending his flyweight title on a couple more occasions. The 34-year-old admitted that the weight-cut is too strenuous for his body at his age, and that he doesn't want to continue to punish himself.

Speaking on the Mundo Da Luta podcast, 'Deus Da Guerra' shared his plans for the future, should he figure out his issues with the UFC.

“I can't make it to the age of 35, cutting weight at flyweight. It won't give any more. I plan on making two or three more belt defenses in a year and then moving up to bantamweight. For what I represent, I think I deserve to get there fighting for the belt. I want to face the champion, Aljamain Sterling...I 'm sure we'll have a great fight and I'll be champion when that happens." [Translation via Google]

