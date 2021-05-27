"He makes your skin crawl" - Matt Serra talks frankly about Joshua Fabia following his split from Diego Sanchez

Former UFC welterweight Matt Serra had a bizarre run-in with the now-notorious Joshua Fabia when he was in Abu Dhabi for a UFC Fight Island event last year. The encounter was caught on camera by Din Thomas and later included in an episode of Dana White Lookin FWD to a Fight.

Fabia has since gone on to be involved in a number of controversies while working as the manager and coach of Diego Sanchez. Fabia's bizarre antics would ultimately result in Sanchez getting cut from the UFC in 2021.

Following his cut, Sanchez chose to disassociate himself from Fabia, who in turn launched into a tirade about the former. Fabia would go on to claim that Sanchez had addiction problems and had taken advantage of him as a coach.

Matt Serra talks Joshua Fabia

In a recent interview with Mike Swick, Serra went over the bizarre meeting he had with Fabia back in Abu Dhabi. He also discussed Fabia's recent comments about Diego Sanchez.

"That sounds like a good friend doesn't it? That sounds like a real guy that's looking out for you. That's the guy you want in your corner in your life. The first sign of any trouble or anything and that guy throws you right under the bus and he plays the victim," said Matt Serra.

"Listen, I smelt the piece of s*** the second that guy walked over to my table in f*****g Abu Dhabi... That guy, when he came over to my table, myself and Din Thomas, he didn't care that I saw the s*** on the guy. He just liked that there was a conversation going on," added Matt Serra.

Joshua Fabia interrupted Matt Serra's first post-pandemic coffee

Matt Serra revealed that his interaction with Fabia took place around the same when Fabia clashed with the UFC commentary team at the fighter interviews.

Serra's altercation with Fabia also came at a time when Serra was having his first coffee with a friend since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This naturally led to a less than amused reaction from Serra.

"He came over to the table. It was on the same trip where those videos just came out of him going to the fighters' meeting and talking to Paul Felder and Megan Olivi and being a f*****g fool. This was the first time I was able to enjoy a breakfast, a coffee with somebody since the pandemic. It had been over a year," explained Matt Serra.

"So this guy comes over and he starts talking. I'm like, 'Hey how are you, buddy...' So he started talking and I realized what the f*** I was dealing with. I realized it was that guy... That guy will get any type of attention. He makes your skin crawl," added Matt Serra.