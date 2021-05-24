"He has been an addict" - Diego Sanchez accused of drug abuse by Joshua Fabia days after their split 

UFC Hall-of-Famer Diego Sanchez parted ways with his manager, mentor, and lifestyle coach Joshua Fabia last week.

Diego Sanchez's professional relationship with the self-proclaimed healer and founder of the School of Self-Awareness was controversial in the MMA community. While it has been a talking point ever since Diego Sanchez started working with Joshua Fabia in 2019 ahead of his UFC 235 fight with Mickey Gall, their relationship recently grabbed headlines once again. It eventually led to Sanchez being released from the UFC.

Joshua Fabia recently appeared on the Behind the Scenes podcast with Summer Helene for his first post-split interview, where he blasted his former client and student. Fabia accused the UFC and NSAC of making Sanchez 'throw the fight' against Michael Chiesa at UFC 239.

Joshua Fabia went on a rant on the podcast, avoiding answering questions on the actual split and unloading numerous accusations on Diego Sanchez, among which were allegations of substance abuse.

Fabia claimed that Sanchez had been addicted to alcohol and different types of drugs for the past many months.

"Diego has been an addict. He hasn't told anybody for the past five months. I was his sponsor, living with him. I had to live there because he was broke and lost all his money and was strong out on kratom and alcohol and thirty other substances, that he had sexual abuse issues - no, no, he didn't say any of that, and I have been holding up all this. I've been doing everything, and everyone's coming at me," Joshua Fabia said.

He also alleged that Sanchez won High School State Wrestling with the help of steroids.

Joshua Fabia defends his training techniques for Diego Sanchez

Several things have brought Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia into the limelight recently, including the duo demanding Sanchez's medical records from the UFC.

The most infamous among them was Joshua Fabia's strange training techniques that he subjected Diego Sanchez to.

This training video drew severe criticism from top UFC stars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones and from MMA fans worldwide.

In the podcast with Summer Helene, Joshua Fabia defended himself by claiming it was a commonly-used "body hardening technique."

"You can go on YouTube right now and go look at body hardening, and you will see some of the most ridiculous things way beyond what you see me doing. What I was doing was gentle in comparison to what you will see others doing. It's a very normal practice - body hardening," Joshua Fabia said.

After cutting ties with Joshua Fabia, Diego Sanchez revealed several truths about their relationship, which certainly sounds quite different from a conventional fighter-coach equation. Sanchez said he had to disown family members to show loyalty to Fabia, among other things.

He recently revealed to MMA Fighting that he is in talks with the UFC again and has agreed to enroll with Professional Athletes Brain Health Study to get better.