"He was never a UFC champion" - Charles Oliveira slams Chael Sonnen for saying he's 'doing everything wrong'

Charles Oliveira has fired back at former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen after the American commented on his behavior. The UFC recently booked 'Do Bronx' for a title fight against Michael Chandler, which will define the new lightweight champion following Khabib Nurmagomedov's official retirement.

Although Sonnen agrees that the Brazilian deserves to fight for the 155 lb gold, 'The American Gangster' had some harsh criticism stored for Charles Oliveira's lack of trash-talking.

Acknowledging Khabib's retirement, Dana White tells @bokamotoESPN that Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will fight for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 262 on May 15 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tHCZz2TQqj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2021

Speaking with the Brazilian YouTube channel PVT, Oliveira went against Sonnen's analysis. 'Do Bronx' claimed he does not need to promote himself in that way to prove his value.

"The question here is: did [Chael Sonnen] ever become a UFC champion? He was never a UFC champion. He is all talk. That's the only thing he did back then. Did he make money? Maybe he earned some money. But, in reality, each one of us sells fights differently," Charles Oliveira said (translation by Sportskeeda).

"Do you want to see a spectacle? Put me inside the cage and close it. I may lose the fight, but it will be a show. It will be a war. The same thing if I win. These guys who are saying that I'm doing all wrong, that I don't trash talk enough, I just ignore them. It doesn't change anything for me," he concluded.

With a winning streak of eight matches, Charles Oliveira looks like one of the most dangerous fighters at 155 lb. He hopes to confirm that at UFC 262 on May 15.

What does Charles Oliveira think of trash-talkers like Conor McGregor?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour - London

Known for his words outside of the octagon, as much as his moves inside of it, Conor McGregor is one of the most famous trash-talkers in UFC history.

The Irishman arguably had some opponents defeated mentally even before entering the cage against them. Even though Charles Oliveira recognizes that, he does not think it suits his style.

"Conor is a phenomenal trash talker. A UFC champion, well done. He made a lot of money, well done. Congratulations. But I want to be champion behaving the same way I always did. [Being] humble, down-to-earth, respectful, no trash talk," Charles Oliveira said.

As for the upcoming trilogy fight between McGregor and Dustin Poirier, 'Do Bronx' preferred to maintain his original stance, standing with Poirier as the favorite.

"I think Dustin will win again because of his mindset right now. But Conor is very dangerous in the first two rounds," Charles Oliveira said.

Dana White is expecting the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor to take place in July. pic.twitter.com/dt2HWX0oif — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 25, 2021