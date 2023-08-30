"He's obviously not a role model" - When Ciryl Gane shared one Conor McGregor aspect he doesn't like

Ciryl Gane and Conor McGregor couldn't be more different. The Frenchman often carries himself in a polite, soft-spoken manner. Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' is notorious, no pun intended, for being one of the most vitriolic trash talkers that the world of combat sports has ever seen.

Furthermore, Gane has never been tied to any controversies, while McGregor has been at the center of countless incidents, ranging from sexual assault allegations and actual footage of him physically assaulting an older man to his infamous bus attack at UFC 223 media day.

So, it should come as no surprise that the former interim heavyweight champion does not see Conor McGregor as a role model. He said the following about the UFC's first-ever simultaneous two-division champion in an interview with Booska-P YouTube channel in January 2022:

"He's not overrated, he's not underrated either, because he's got a lot of hype. In terms of his behavior, he's obviously not a role model. I think that the people will understand that I want nothing to do with that type of behavior. But in terms of business, he's the McGregor Corporation. He's Mr. Bankable. He's the guy that introduced the UFC to the world."

While expressing his disapproval over Conor McGregor's behavior, 'Bon Gamin' still praised the Irishman's business acumen. McGregor is the greatest pay-per-view draw in MMA history and is indeed responsible for bringing the UFC into the mainstream spotlight.

The irony, though, of McGregor exhibiting brash behavior and not being a conventional role model is that countless fighters have tried to copy his antics and trash talk in failed attempts to turn themselves into pay-per-view draws.

Has Conor McGregor been confirmed for the main event of UFC 296?

After months of uncertainty and his back-and-forth with USADA over his refusal to re-enter its drug-testing pool, Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to share a screenshot, allegedly from UFC Fight Pass, of the UFC 296 card. This was notable because the screenshot featured his name and Michael Chandler's.

The implication was that he would be returning in December for his long-awaited bout with Michael Chandler after all. However, UFC president Dana White was quick to point out that the image did not come from the promotion and was likely the result of AI.