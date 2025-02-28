"He was showing me and DC" - When Joe Rogan refused to reveal Alex Pereira's secret technique but admitted "it was different than everybody else's"

In C Joe Rogan once showered praise on Alex Pereira's secret technique but refused to publicly expound upon its details. Rogan also recounted how he and former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier were amazed by Pereira's unique technique.

In an edition of his JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast's JRE Fight Companion on Jan. 20, 2024, Rogan hosted his longtime friends -- martial artist Eddie Bravo, comedian Joey Diaz, and ex-UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub. The episode featured their live reactions to the UFC 297 pay-per-view (PPV) event that was underway in Canada that day.

During their conversation, Rogan notably recalled a striking technique that kickboxing veteran and reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira explained to him and Daniel Cormier. The UFC color commentator stated:

"He was showing me and 'DC' how he checks leg kicks. And we had a conversation about it. Can we talk about this? Can we tell people this? No, me and 'DC' did. Like, I don't know. We decided. I don't think we should tell people. He's got a special way that he checks leg kicks. It was different than everybody else's. He's got a whole strategy behind it. We were like, 'Oh sh**! He's showing us. So we're at the mothership. Me, and 'DC,' and Alex Pereira.'"

Joe Rogan indicated that he wouldn't explain Pereira's technique publicly but would later teach it to Bravo, Diaz, and Schaub. He said:

"And Alex Pereira is kicking our legs, and he's showing us how to check. He's showing us how he checks, and what he does to follow up the check. He's got a system, man ... It's different. I'll tell you later ... He's like, 'You can't be a tough guy' ... I'll tell you later."

Eddie Bravo then asked whether Pereira told him not to disclose his technique to anyone. Rogan replied by suggesting that 'Poatan' hadn't told him so. However, Rogan explained that Pereira's technique was so profound that -- despite his and Cormier's knowledge -- they both were surprised by it. He reaffirmed his belief that no one else uses that particular technique.

Watch Rogan discuss the topic below:

Check out the podcast episode below:

Joe Rogan on telling Daniel Cormier about Alex Pereira's abilities before he joined the UFC

Elsewhere during the JRE Fight Companion episode, Joe Rogan alluded that he'd long been aware of Alex Pereira's potential for MMA greatness. Rogan lauded the former two-division Glory kickboxing champion's extraordinary striking prowess and fearsome knockout power.

Rogan also alluded to Pereira being a former UFC middleweight champion and current UFC light heavyweight titlist, underlining that no other fighter had achieved two-division champion status in the UFC as swiftly as 'Poatan.'

Furthermore, Rogan claimed he'd told MMA great and fellow UFC commentator Daniel Cormier about Pereira's abilities well before the Brazilian joined the UFC, but 'DC' had apparently refused to believe him:

"Right now, just a few fights into his UFC career [and] he's a Hall of Famer, 100% ... I remember I was telling people about him before he entered the UFC. I was telling 'DC' [Daniel Cormier]. 'DC' didn't believe me." [*comments at the aforementioned podcast episode's 49:15-minute mark]

Presently, Pereira is booked to defend his UFC light heavyweight belt against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8, 2025.

