“He has a strong case for brain damage” - Colby Covington’s interview blunder gives Belal Muhammad the last laugh

Belal Muhammad extended his rivalry with Colby Covington by capitalizing on the latter’s interview blunder.

In March of this year, Covington weighed in as the backup for the rematch between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. As a result, Dana White named ‘Chaos’ the next 170-pound title challenger, leading to plenty of backlash.

Muhammad is arguably the most frustrated with Covington potentially getting the next welterweight title shot. The number three-ranked 170-pounder has continued to call out ‘Chaos,’ establishing a rivalry through social media and interviews.

Muhammad recently shared a short clip of Covington’s interview with MyMMANews. In the video, the former interim welterweight champion messed up his words with this line:

“Him and Makhachev need to shut their f*cking mouths. They are all talk and no walk, like myself.”

‘Remember The Name’ posted the video of Covington on Twitter with the caption saying:

“No lies told😂😂 i think he has a strong case for brain damage”

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 i think he has a strong case for brain damage No lies toldi think he has a strong case for brain damage No lies told 😂😂 i think he has a strong case for brain damage https://t.co/Y8b2IbP4aP

Belal Muhammad believes he should fight Leon Edwards next instead of Colby Covington. ‘Remember The Name’ is riding a ten-fight unbeaten streak, with the only hiccup coming from a no-contest against Edwards in March 2021. He last fought on May 6, defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 288.

Meanwhile, Covington hasn’t fought since March 2022. The 35-year-old’s last Octagon appearance featured a unanimous decision win against Jorge Masvidal. ‘Chaos’ plans to capitalize on White’s promises and challenge Edwards for the UFC welterweight title later this year.

AWUREDO @AOUREDOO Even Colby Covington subconscious knows he's a fraud Even Colby Covington subconscious knows he's a fraud 💀 https://t.co/zJdJpnub5t

What’s next for Belal Muhammad in the UFC?

Belal Muhammad is in a weird spot in the UFC welterweight division. Assuming Colby Covington fights Leon Edwards next, Muhammad could have to wait an extended period of time or fight down in the rankings.

‘Remember The Name’ is ranked number three, and the only fighter ranked ahead of him, other than Covington, is Kamaru Usman. Muhammad vs. Usman would be an intriguing matchup, but the latter is connected to rumors surrounding a potential fight against the number four-ranked Khamzat Chimaev.

Therefore, Muhammad could be sidelined for at least a year if he plans to wait for the winner of Edwards vs. Covington. Only time will tell what’s next for ‘Remember The Name.’

