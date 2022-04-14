Henry Cejudo claims facing Max Holloway gives him a "better probability" to win over a fight with Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo is preparing to make another run in the UFC, and he is laser focused on winning a third belt in the promotion. After winning the flyweight and bantamweight belts, he's now looking to fight whoever is holding the featherweight title, be it Alexander Volkanovski or Max Holloway.

Alexander Volkanovski just beat 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 and doesn't have another fight lined up yet. There's a lot of speculation he'll fight Max Holloway next, and Henry Cejudo is ready to fight 'Blessed' if he takes the belt off 'The Great.'

In a new interview with Daniel Cormier, Cejudo said:

"Even if Max Holloway wins [the belt], I want him too. I'm after that belt, bro. Like I really am, dude. Max Holloway, that size, I'm not afraid of that dude. At the beginning I never really called out Holloway just for the simple fact of because of his length. But as I started studying the sport and really took my time, I said hey, I think that would be ... you know they'd both be tough fights, but I could see myself having a better probability with Holloway. Just because of the stats, man. And that's all I gotta say. Just because of the length. Sometimes when you have so much body, there's so much opportunity too."

Watch the full interview on DC & RC with Henry Cejudo below:

In 2019, Henry Cejudo became the fourth simultaneous double champ in UFC history. He then retired in the cage after defending his bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz in May 2020, vacating both the 125 and 135-pound titles. Since then he has regularly said he would return if the UFC was willing to pay him properly.

"It's a low blow to my accomplishments." @HenryCejudo vents on UFC wanting to pay him "peanuts" to get back in the octagon.

Henry Cejudo is now back in the USADA drug testing program

Cejudo has been challenging many of the top athletes in the UFC to a fight. An incomplete list includes Conor McGregor, Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan, and Aljamain Sterling.

None of these challenges could have been accepted if the UFC tried to book them because Cejudo needs to spend six months being randomly drug tested by USADA before he's allowed to fight again in the octagon.

Following UFC 273, Cejudo told his manager to re-enter him into the drug testing program.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi espn.com/mma/story/_/id… Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo will re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool Monday, per his manager @AliAbdelaziz00 . That will pave the way for his return to UFC competition. Full story for @espnmma Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo will re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool Monday, per his manager @AliAbdelaziz00. That will pave the way for his return to UFC competition. Full story for @espnmma: espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

Assuming Cejudo is now back in the USADA drug testing pool, he will be eligible to fight in mid-October 2022.

